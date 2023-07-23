ConcertAI’s TeraRecon Expands Relationship with Change Healthcare for Advanced Visualization Offering in Australia

The expanded agreement allows providers to locally acquire TeraRecon’s solutions

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Advanced visualization and AI leader TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is excited to announce an expansion of its reseller and service agreement in Australia with Change Healthcare, an award-winning healthcare IT leader that delivers innovative solutions to help improve the healthcare journey and serves more than 3,500 diagnostic imaging providers internationally. Change Healthcare and TeraRecon have had a relationship in the U.S. and other markets for more than 14 years. Under the expanded agreement, Change Healthcare will serve as the sole distributor in Australia for Intuition™, TeraRecon’s vendor-agnostic, gold standard, advanced visualization solution.

Through this expanded Change Healthcare agreement, Australian-based healthcare providers can now locally acquire TeraRecon’s Best in KLAS awarded advanced visualization solutions, including its recently launched subscription-based offering, Intuition Titanium.

“The relationship with Change Healthcare in Australia is one of the latest steps by ConcertAI investing in TeraRecon solutions for global customers,” says Chris Massoll, senior vice president of commercial, TeraRecon. “We are thrilled to expand our work with Change Healthcare in the Australian markets to increase access to TeraRecon’s best-in-class solutions.”

“With the addition of Intuition to our offerings, healthcare providers will now have access to productivity-boosting collaboration tools and in-country service and support to ensure radiologists and cardiologists have the edge they need to deliver precise and timely diagnostic interpretations,” said Kimber Rothwell, vice president, Asia Pacific, Change Healthcare. “We look forward to working with TeraRecon to deliver intelligent automation to radiologists and cardiologists at every step.”

About TeraRecon: Serving ~1,900 clinical sites globally, TeraRecon, a ConcertAI company, is a Best in KLAS solution provider for AI-empowered radiology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, and vascular surgery. Awarded the KLAS Category Leader for Advanced Visualization, TeraRecon solutions are independent of any one manufacturer’s imaging equipment or PACS system, allowing a single, unified, and simplified clinical workflow that can improve efficiencies and deliver actionable physician-guided insights. For more information, visit us at www.terarecon.com

About ConcertAI: ConcertAI is the global leader in Real-World Evidence (RWE) and AI technology solutions for life sciences and healthcare. Our mission is to accelerate insights and outcomes for patients through leading real-world data, AI technologies, and scientific expertise in partnership with the leading biomedical innovators, healthcare providers, and medical societies. For more information, visit us at http://www.concertai.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

