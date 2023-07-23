AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Dynata selects Mark Lepine to lead APAC business

PRNewswire July 24, 2023

Former SSI and market research industry veteran will leverage 30-year Asia-Pacific career to drive Dynata’s growth and leadership in the region

DALLAS, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Dynata, the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement, today announced Mark Lepine as the new managing director of its Asia-Pacific (APAC) business. With deep-rooted experience in market research and the region, Lepine will oversee the company’s APAC operations, advancing Dynata’s growth and leadership across the market. 

Dynata selects Mark Lepine to lead APAC business

Lepine brings nearly 30 years of APAC expertise to his new role, including four years as managing director of APAC at Survey Sampling International (SSI), which merged in 2017 with Research Now and later rebranded as Dynata. Previously, he served in regional management positions at Gartner, WGSN and Forrester. With Lepine’s arrival, Dynata looks to continue to leverage its unrivaled expertise and resources, shaping the future of data-driven decision-making and solidifying its position as the premier provider of first-party data and insights in the region. 

“At this pivotal moment in our industry, Dynata stands proudly at the forefront of the first-party data ecosystem — and Mark’s market research experience, abilities to lead and drive growth align perfectly with our strategic goals,” said Chris Watson, Dynata’s international managing director. “Mark will have a pivotal role in expanding our reach, elevating our market position and driving continued success across the APAC region. We have complete confidence in Mark’s ability to deliver outstanding results for our clients.”

“I’m thrilled to join Dynata and lead our talented APAC team during this exciting phase of growth,” Lepine said. “Our unmatched capabilities and advanced solutions are truly differentiated assets, presenting us with endless opportunities to drive innovation, unlock transformative insights and deliver unparalleled value to clients across the vibrant and diverse APAC market.”

About Dynata  
Dynata is the world’s largest first-party data company for insights, activation and measurement. With a reach that encompasses nearly 70 million consumers and business professionals globally, and an extensive library of individual profile attributes collected through surveys, Dynata is the cornerstone for precise, trustworthy quality data. The company has built innovative data services and solutions around its robust first-party data offering to bring the voice of the customer to the entire marketing life cycle — from uncovering insights to activating campaigns and measuring cross-channel marketing ROI. Dynata serves more than 6,000 market research, media and advertising agencies, publishers, consulting and investment firms and corporate customers in North America, South America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Learn more at www.dynata.com

Dynata Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/dynata-selects-mark-lepine-to-lead-apac-business-301883626.html

SOURCE Dynata

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.