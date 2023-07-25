AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Casio to Release Compact G-SHOCK with Gorgeous Pink-Gold Sparkle

PRNewswire July 25, 2023

TOKYO, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the latest additions to the G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches. The compact GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD analog-digital combination timepieces in pink gold (available in five models in total) sparkle like jewelry.

 

Casio has in recent years expanded its lineup of all-gender watches in G-SHOCK. In February 2023, Casio signed the five-member South Korean girl group ITZY as a G-SHOCK brand ambassador. The group’s powerful songs and performances are well-suited to the G-SHOCK brand concept of toughness, sending a strong message that G-SHOCK toughness is for people of any gender.

The shock-resistant GM-S110PG, GM-S2100PG, and GMA-S2100MD bring a sparkling pink-gold dial and case to smaller, lighter weight versions of the GA-110 with its distinctive dimensional dial and the GA-2100 with its octagonal bezel, which has proven especially popular among younger consumers.

Unified Color Scheme — GM-S110PG and GM-S2100PG

In addition to the sophisticated textural appeal of the metal bezel and buckle finished in pink-gold IP, an elegant beige pink is used for the resin band. The overall monochromatic color scheme ensures styling versatility to coordinate easily with any fashion.

Gorgeous, Eye-Catching Face — GMA-S2100MD

Pink-gold vapor deposition applied to the dial, as well as the mirror finish of the index marks and other details, bathe the face in brilliance. Resin materials in a matte finish are employed for the bezel and the band, available in three classic colors — white, pink, and black.

Casio continues to broaden the G-SHOCK fan base by adding all-gender models, communicating with users to stay in touch with the times.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/casio-to-release-compact-g-shock-with-gorgeous-pink-gold-sparkle-301882785.html

SOURCE CASIO COMPUTER CO., LTD.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.