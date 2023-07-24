AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Appian Opens New APAC Headquarters in Sydney

PRNewswire July 25, 2023

#1 in AI-powered process automation,™ Appian brings productivity boost to more APAC businesses through partner-driven growth strategy

SYDNEY, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) has today announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Sydney, Australia. Located at the landmark 25 Martin Place (formerly the MLC Centre), Appian’s new regional HQ is situated within an iconic building created in 1978 by visionary architect Harry Seidler. The new offices will serve as a strategic hub for Appian to continue its growth in Australia and throughout the APAC region.

Appian celebrates the opening of the company's new Sydney headquarters in the iconic 25 Martin Place (formerly the MLC Centre) building created in 1978 by visionary architect Harry Seidler. Appian is driving a productivity revolution for APAC-region businesses with the Appian AI-Powered Process Platform.

The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform is the fastest way to design, automate, and optimize the most complex business processes. Appian combines a Data Fabric, a complete automation toolset (workflow, AI/ML, RPA, API integrations, and business rules), Total Experience, and Process Mining in a single low-code platform with enterprise-grade security, reliability, and scalability. Appian customers see huge gains in productivity, operational efficiency, risk and compliance management, and improved customer experience.

“We’re thrilled to have expanded into new regional headquarters in Sydney. This premier space will provide a strategic hub for our teams across the region, enabling them to collaborate more effectively with our customers and partners,” said Marc Wilson, Chief Partner Officer & Co-Founder at Appian.

Appian’s partner-driven strategy has allowed the company to accelerate growth and the delivery of superior customer experiences across the APAC region. Appian customers include leading financial services, legal, and public sector organisations such as Bendigo and Adelaide Bank, Pepper Money, MinterEllison, Queensland Government and recent Appian Innovation Award winners for APJ, Westpac and Helia.

“Throughout our time in Australia, we have had the privilege of working with exceptional partners who have believed in our vision and worked with us to drive transformative change,” continued Wilson. “Our partners will be instrumental in shaping our future growth, expanding our reach, and solidifying our position as the leader in the process automation industry.”

About Appian

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI-Powered Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world’s most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

Follow Appian: Twitter, LinkedIn.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2159464/Appian_New_Sydney_HQ_Opening.jpg
Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1948800/Appian_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/appian-opens-new-apac-headquarters-in-sydney-301883297.html

SOURCE Appian

