Al Faro Sdn. Bhd. Emerges as Fast Enterprise Winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2023 Malaysia

SINGAPORE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Top Malaysian textile brand Al Faro Sdn. Bhd. (Al Faro) was crowned as a winner at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2023 Malaysia. Presented by regional NGO Enterprise Asia, the APEA is the most reputable award recognition program recognizing entrepreneurial excellence across Asia with the aim to foster the continuity of sustainable entrepreneurial growth in Asian economies.

Al Faro emerged as an elite award recipient under the Fast Enterprise category in the Retail industry at the APEA 2023 Malaysia. Incorporated in 2007, Al Faro has since amassed vast experience in textile manufacturing and trading, its flexible approach to emerging trends contributes to maintaining its commitment to remain innovative. With a vision to attain market leadership through premium quality, innovative products, diverse corporate culture, and a highly competitive team of professionals, its team strives for the adaptation of the best procedures in everything it does throughout the enterprise.

The company’s mission is to provide quality products and focus its strategic development on the target market by remaining innovative. Al Faro also intends to leverage the company’s capabilities for efficiency and aimed to remain flexible in addressing changing market dynamics to utilize its resources in an efficient way.

Today, Al Faro is rapidly expanding its network within Malaysia and overseas. The company is currently operating with 5 Branches and 250 employees including those who are engaged in the manufacturing department. The company’s HQ is based in Lot 171, Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, 50100, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. In Kuala Lumpur, the company has three trading outlets on Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, Jalan Munshi Abdullah, and Jalan Pengkalan. The company also has a branch located in Mydin Mall, Meru Raya. Moreover, Al Faro is operating with a wholly-owned manufacturing unit by obtaining a license from MITI Malaysia, which is located on Jalan Kepong, Kuala Lumpur.

In 2022, Al Faro established its manufacturing unit in the UAE which is designed to produce quality Jubah and Abaya in line with the latest trends and prevailing fashion in Dubai, and the UAE is the center point of the Abaya and Jubah Market in the Middle East. To attain sustainable growth, Al Faro is maximizing in-house production by increasing its production facilities and expanding its retail outlets in the area of interest within Malaysia and overseas.

This year, corresponding to its expansion goals, Al Faro now has a branch in UAE. Al Faro is spreading its wings to capture the textile markets in the Middle East, Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Vietnam, Philippines, and Thailand. The company will continue to conquer the global market by further expanding its presence to promote business continuity and accelerate profits through its valued business partners and esteemed franchisees.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are an investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia, and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for the future generation. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region’s most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

