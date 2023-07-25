AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS REVEALS SPECIAL AWARDS CATEGORIES

PRNewswire July 25, 2023

The World’s 50 Best Hotels, the 50 Best brand’s first global launch since 2009, announces the special awards which will complement the upcoming ranking

LONDON, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Alongside the inaugural list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels, which will be announced at a ceremony at the Guildhall, London on 19 September, 50 Best will reveal the winners of a series of award categories designed to highlight outstanding properties and individuals across the travel industry.

The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2023 Logo

The awards will reflect the best travel experiences collated from 580 anonymous voters – a mix of hoteliers, journalists and seasoned travellers – headed up by a group of Academy Chairs across nine regions globally.

Mark Sansom, Director of Content for The World’s 50 Best Hotels, says: “These additional awards are designed to complement the 50 Best list and celebrate properties and people who are delivering industry-leading experiences.”

Continental Awards – The highest-ranked hotel in each continent (Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, South America, Oceania) will, by default, be named The Best Hotel in that continent.

Nikka Best New Hotel: The highest-ranked hotel that has opened during the two-year voting window: May 2021May 2023. Nikka Whisky is the official partner of this award.

Flor de Caña Eco Hotel: Champions one hotel’s outstanding efforts towards sustainability. The award is independently audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association.

The Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel: This is given to the hotel placed highest on the list that is within 20 metres of a beach.

Carlo Alberto Vermouth Best Boutique Hotel: Awarded to the hotel placed highest on the list that fits all the criteria of a boutique property with fewer than 50 rooms and not part of a large group.

SevenRooms Icon Award: Celebrates a person who has made an outstanding contribution to the hotel industry over the course of their career.

Art of Hospitality Award: All 580 voters are asked to name a property where they have received the single-best hospitality experience within the voting period. The winner will be announced on 22 August.

Lavazza One To Watch Award: Granted to a hotel that currently sits just outside the top 50 list, but which 50 Best believes has the potential to break into the ranking. The winner will be announced on 5 September.

More information: theworlds50best.com/hotels

Media centre:

https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

 

SOURCE 50 Best

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.