AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Hyundai Motor Group and Seoul National University Open Joint Battery Research Center to Secure Global EV Leadership

PRNewswire July 25, 2023
  • Hyundai Motor Group opens a Joint Battery Research Center at Seoul National University to secure and advance key battery technologies
  • Successful collaboration towards carbon neutrality and a thriving battery research ecosystem
  • Center constructed with a scale of 901m2 spanning three floors, comprising seven research labs
  • Collaboration to undertake 22 joint research projects focused on four key divisions, including lithium metal and solid-state batteries
  • Introduction of advanced research infrastructure, such as precision battery analysis equipment, enabling mass-production-oriented research and development
  • Hyundai Motor Group to invest over KRW 30 billion by 2030 to facilitate research at the Joint Battery Research Center
  • Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung highlights commitment to “lead the way in propelling the transition to electrification” through joint efforts

SEOUL, South Korea, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) today announced the inauguration of its Joint Battery Research Center with Seoul National University (SNU). This collaborative effort between the Group and SNU aims to advance battery technologies and foster industry-academia cooperation to establish global leadership in the battery field.

HMG x SNU Joint Battery Research Center Opening Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

The opening ceremony of the Joint Battery Research Center took place at SNU’s main campus and was attended by esteemed guests, including Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group; Yong Wha Kim, President and Chief Technology Officer of Hyundai Motor Group; Heung Soo Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Global Strategy Office of Hyundai Motor Group; and Chang Hwan Kim, Senior Vice President and Head of Battery Development Center of Hyundai Motor Group.

HMG x SNU Joint Battery Research Center Opening Ceremony (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

From SNU, Hong Lim Ryu, President of SNU; Yoo Suk Hong, Dean of SNU College of Engineering; Seung Hwan Ko, Associate Dean of Research Affairs of the College of Engineering; Jong Chan Lee, Head of the School of Chemical and Biological Engineering; and Jang Wook Choi, Head of the Joint Battery Research Center and Professor at the School of Chemical and Biological Engineering attended the ceremony.

3rd from left: Hong Lim Ryu, President of Seoul National University 3rd from right: Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung highlighted, “Our mission to develop a diverse range of mobility solutions equipped with advanced batteries is driven by our strong commitment to a sustainable environment for future generations. Through pioneering joint research and development efforts, we hope to empower all researchers to lead the way in propelling the transition to electrification of the mobility industry.”

To read the full release, please visit Hyundai_Newsroom or Kia_Newsroom.

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.