AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

Altair Named to 2023 Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List

PRNewswire July 25, 2023

TROY, Mich., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI), was honored as one of the 2023 Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune Media and Great Place To Work.

Altair

“This award is yet another testament to our outstanding organizational culture, which is created and reinforced by our employees around the world every single day,” said James R. Scapa, founder and chief executive officer, Altair. “I am incredibly proud of the diverse, positive, and validating environment we have at Altair. It is what truly sets us apart.”

“Congratulations to all of the Best Workplaces for Millennials finalists,” said Alyson Shontell, editor-in-chief, Fortune. “These companies are setting themselves up for continued success by committing to the purpose-driven work that attracts the next generation of business talent.”

To determine the honorees, Great Place To Work collected nearly 500,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Click here to see Altair’s full Great Place to Work profile. To learn more about careers at Altair, visit https://altair.com/careers.

About Altair

Altair is a global leader in computational science and artificial intelligence (AI) that provides software and cloud solutions in simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), data analytics, and AI. Altair enables organizations across all industries to compete more effectively and drive smarter decisions in an increasingly connected world – all while creating a greener, more sustainable future. For more information, visit https://www.altair.com/.

Media contacts

Altair Corporate                             

Altair Investor Relations

Jennifer Ristic                                 

Monica Gould, The Blueshirt Group

+1.216.849.3109                               

+1 212.871.3927

[email protected]               

[email protected]

Altair Europe/The Middle East/Africa

Charlotte Hartmann                       

+49 7031 6208 0

[email protected]

 

SOURCE Altair

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.