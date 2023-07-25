AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • contract

Implementation of the first robotics packet sorting system by Geek+ and Hongkong Post

PRNewswire July 25, 2023
  • A fleet of Geek+ sorting and mobile robots is now operating in the Hongkong Post’s Central Mail Centre
  • Innovative technology delivers efficiency and accuracy in packet sortation to provide customers with reliable and efficient postal services

HONG KONG, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Hongkong Post and Geek+ have teamed up to implement its first robotic packet sorting system. Combining Geek+’s advanced sorting and moving solutions with the development blueprint of the Hongkong Post project team, the new technology promises to transform and streamline the packet sorting process to improve the efficiency for mail handling.

Geek+’s proprietary sorting and mobile robots enabled Hongkong Post to simplify the overall workflow and achieve a more efficient and accurate sorting process in comparison to the traditional manual sorting process which is more labour intensive. The sorting capacity of the robotic system can reach up to 1,000 packets per hour, enhancing efficiency and maximizing output.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Hongkong Post on this groundbreaking project,” said Billy Siu, Business Development Director of Hong Kong and Taiwan at Geek+. “Our smart robots are transforming the logistics industry, and we’re excited to see how they’re helping to streamline packets sorting operations with adaption of robotics technology and improving overall efficiency.”

“The robotics system with smart technology assists in sorting mail packets to individual delivery points throughout the territory, enabling more efficient and flexible postal operation. We seek to leverage robotics technologies to meet the booming of eCommerce opportunities,” Clare Chiu, General Manager (Management Services) of Hongkong Post said.

About Geek+ 

Geek+ is a global leader in robotic solutions for logistics. We develop Autonomous Mobile-Robot (AMR) solutions to realize flexible, reliable, and highly efficient automation for warehouses and supply chain management. Geek+ is trusted by over 700 global industry leaders and has been recognized as the world leader in autonomous mobile robots. Founded in 2015, Geek+ has over 1500 employees, with offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, Japan, South Korea, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, and Singapore.

For more information, please visit: https://www.geekplus.com/ 

For inquiries in English, please contact:

Benjamin Nylin
Global PR & Communications Manager
[email protected] 

For non-English inquiries, please contact:

Joey Chan
Geek+ APAC Communications
[email protected]

Geek+ sorting robots transfer packets to mail bags at different delivery points

 

Geek+ Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/implementation-of-the-first-robotics-packet-sorting-system-by-geek-and-hongkong-post-301884504.html

SOURCE Geek+

