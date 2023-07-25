IMPRESSIVE LINE-UP OF SPEAKERS CONFIRMED FOR THE ENERGY TRANSITION CONFERENCE 2023

Speakers to share their insights, outlook, perspective & invaluable views on navigating the changing landscape of the energy industry

Participants can leverage the conference to engage with strategic technology partners in addressing their Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) will feature prominent experts in the various fields related to the power industry and sustainability to share their insights, outlook, and perspective during the Energy Transition (ET) Conference scheduled for August 28-29, 2023.

“The conference will be a thought-provoking gathering for its participants as we have lined up distinguished speakers who will speak on crucial topics of energy transition and provide invaluable views on navigating the changing landscape of the energy industry,” said TNB President and Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Indera Ir. Baharin Din.

“The speakers include Japan Institute of Energy Economics, (IEEJ) Chief Economist and Senior Managing Director, Dr Ken Koyama; Energy Commission (EC) Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Ir. Ts. Abdul Razib Dawood; Octopus Energy Group Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Jackson and International Renewable Energy Agency Director General, Francesco La Camera.

“With the presence of other speakers like Asian Development Bank Vice President, Ashok Lavasa; Lux Research Senior Vice President, Dr Arij van Berkel; Hijjas Kasturi Associates Sdn Bhd Principal Director, Serina Hijjas; and Sunway Group Founder and Chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah AO, participants will greatly benefit from the knowledge sharing and lively discussions of the conference,” said Baharin.

Both Dr Koyama and Ashok will join a high-powered panel of industry leaders, which includes TNB Chief New Energy Officer, Zarihi Hashim, and Maybank Chief Sustainability Officer, Shahril Azuar Jimin to converse on the “The Price of Going Green” – namely, how the energy transition can be financed in a sustainable and responsible manner.

Likewise, Abdul Razib will participate in a dialogue on “Forward-thinking Policies & Regulations that Shape the Energy Transition” in which he will highlight the importance of policies and regulations in driving sustainable energy development, said Baharin.

Francesco La Camera will speak on “Closing the RE Loop: Bridging the Net Zero Transition through Circular Economy Strategies” — providing insights into the Energy Transition can be accomplished in an efficient and sustainable manner.

Greg will talk about his experience at the helm of one of the UK’s biggest electricity retailer and share his thoughts on how technology and data be leveraged innovatively to benefit the industry and customers while furthering the energy transition cause.

Jeffrey Cheah will share about sustainable development through business and philanthropy.

Serina will share insights on “Smart Green Cities of the Future from the Eyes of an Architect” and provide her unique perspective on sustainable urban development while Dr Arij will highlight the role of technology in “Empowering the Energy Transition” and accelerating the shift to sustainable energy systems.

“In summary, this conference will be a strategic discourse around the transformative policies, regulations, and financial incentives to advance the Energy Transition agenda. Participants can leverage this platform to engage with strategic technology partners in addressing their Environmental, Social, and Governance commitments,” added Baharin.

To be held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, the Energy Transition (ET) Conference will unite international thought leaders, experts, industry players, policymakers, and communities for a discourse on Energy Transition challenges.

The conference is Malaysia’s premier platform to stimulate solutions and spur collaborations across various economic sectors in addressing Energy Transition. It will also feature sustainable solutions and technologies through an exhibition and opportunities for business matching sessions.

Industry-leading speakers at the Energy Transition Conference 2023 will include:

Malaysia Energy Commission Chief Executive Officer, Dato’ Ir. Ts. Abdul Razib Dawood

Japan Institute of Energy Economics Chief Economist and Senior Managing Director, Dr Ken Koyama

Octopus Energy Group Founder & Chief Executive Officer Greg Jackson

Sunway Group Founder & Chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah AO

For more information about this conference, including registration and detailed agenda, please visit https://the-etconference.com/

The Energy Transition Conference, powered by TNB, the Malaysian Nasional Utility Company, partnering up with Informa Markets, a renowned International B2B events & exhibition organiser. The conference is driven by TNB’s dedication to advancing the country’s Energy Transition agenda and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. With a firm commitment to Net Zero emissions, TNB is actively investing in the Grid of the Future, expediting decarbonization efforts, and bolstering the enterprise value of its power generation arm, TNB Genco. Furthermore, TNB is broadening its focus markets to expand its renewable energy portfolio and actively participating in the development of the electric vehicle ecosystem as part of its responsible energy transition plan.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/impressive-line-up-of-speakers-confirmed-for-the-energy-transition-conference-2023-301884740.html

SOURCE The Energy Transition Conference 2023