AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Rossell Techsys Unveils State-of-the-Art Calibration and Metrology Lab

PRNewswire July 25, 2023

BENGALURU, India, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Rossell Techsys, a leading global engineering and manufacturing company in the aerospace and defense sector, is proud to announce the inauguration of its new Calibration and Metrology Lab at its India facility in Devanahalli, Bangalore. This milestone event, attended by Peter Johnson, vice president and general manager of Fabrication for Boeing Commercial Airplanes, represents a significant leap forward in the company’s commitment to customer-centric investments and enhanced value delivery. It also underscores Rossell Techsys’ unwavering dedication to quality and customer satisfaction.

Inauguration by Mr. Peter Johnson, VP and GM, BCA Fabrication, The Boeing Company

“We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art Calibration and Metrology Lab,” said Mr. Rishab Mohan Gupta, Promoter Group member and Director, Rossell India Limited. “This facility represents our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of precision and quality in all aspects of our operations. It allows us to deliver exceptional value to our customers, who rely on us for critical components. With this investment, we enhance our capabilities and reinforce our position as a trusted leader in the aerospace and defense industry.”

“We congratulate Rossell Techsys for investing in this Calibration and Metrology Lab and look forward to our continued partnership,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India. “It reflects Rossell Techsys’ commitment to providing global quality products and services to their customers. This is also another example of Boeing’s commitment to grow world-class precision manufacturing capabilities along with its local partners in India, for India, and the world.”

The lab, equipped with the very latest in technology, is slated for ISO17025 certification. Integrated into Rossell Techsys’ operations, it ensures meticulous control over the metrology process, ensuring accuracy and reliability across products. Rossell Techsys produces 3000+ unique parts, of which 2000+ unique parts are for Boeing alone. It uses extensive tools that require periodic calibration and metrology testing. The in-house facility, in proximity to the shop floors reduces tool calibration time, maximizing efficiency. Rossell Techsys remains an innovative leader, providing comprehensive engineering solutions for aerospace and defense industry and the Calibration and Metrology Lab showcases its dedication to excellence and focus on exceeding customer expectations.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) (NSE: ROSSELLIND), is based out of Bangalore, providing custom engineering & manufacturing services in Electrical Wiring & Interconnect Systems, Electronic Assemblies, After Market Product Support Services and Systems Engineering and Integration. https://www.rosselltechsys.com  

Rossell Techsys Logo

 

SOURCE Rossell Techsys

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.