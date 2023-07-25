SUSS and RSM Singapore Join Forces to Empower SMEs for Sustainable Growth

Partnership aims to develop tailored training programmes, conduct applied research studies and establish best practice frameworks to help SMEs to effectively adopt sustainable practices into their businesses

SINGAPORE, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading professional services firm RSM, to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in embracing sustainability and integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices into their business models and operations.

The MOU signing ceremony was witnessed by guest-of-honour, Ms Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment.

As ESG issues continue to shape how organisations are perceived by the public in today’s global landscape, while bringing tangible benefits to businesses, it is becoming increasingly critical for Singapore SMEs to pursue sustainable transformation.

Led by the Centre of Excellence for Social Good (CESG) at SUSS, the strategic partnership will see SUSS and RSM working together to encourage SMEs to prioritise sustainability while addressing the key challenges they face. This includes a series of planned initiatives across three key areas: conducting joint research on the impact of sustainability and ESG performance on SMEs; developing frameworks, case studies and guidelines for use by SMEs to better incorporate sustainability into their business models; and developing training programmes tailored for SMEs to enhance their capabilities and make knowledge more accessible.

Professor Tan Tai Yong, SUSS President said, “With the roll-out of efforts under the Singapore Green Plan 2030, SUSS recognises the need to provide greater support to SMEs on their sustainable transformation journey. This partnership with RSM demonstrates our commitment to fostering greater synergy with industry partners, providing tailored applied learning opportunities to upskill our SMEs. By equipping the SME community with the necessary tools, knowledge, and guidance to navigate the ESG landscape, we hope to smoothen the journey for SMEs to embrace sustainable practices and contribute to a better future for everyone.”

Professor Ang Hak Seng, Director of Centre of Excellence for Social Good, Professor of Social Entrepreneurship added, “Our conversations with SMEs have revealed a key pain point, where SMEs want handholding to put their sustainability education into practice. Hence, in partnership with industry experts, we will be offering affordable consultancy services to address this concern.”

Mr Dennis Lee, Partner and Deputy Leader for ESG Practice, RSM added, “Companies beginning their ESG journey can be overwhelmed by the information available today. However, business owners should not be fazed and can begin by taking incremental steps to kick-start their ESG journey. As the backbone of Singapore’s economy, the collective efforts of SMEs will have a big impact towards tackling climate change and nurturing the green economy.”

On top of the newly announced initiatives, SUSS will offer several programmes in sustainability such as the Master of Social Entrepreneurship (Sustainability track) programme to be launched in 2024, addressing knowledge gaps highlighted under the SkillsFuture framework, Social Entrepreneurship programmes that employ a multidisciplinary approach, emphasising applied learning and enabling individuals to quickly enhance their skills through bite-sized education and a Graduate Diploma in Sustainability Management. Besides formal learning opportunities, short-term CET courses on sustainability-related topics are also available for learners to upskill on demand.

About Singapore University of Social Sciences

SUSS is a university with a rich heritage in inspiring lifelong education and transforming society through applied social sciences. We develop students and alumni to be work-ready and work-adaptive, aspiring to reach their full potential, through our 3H’s education philosophy – ‘Head’ for professional competency with applied knowledge, ‘Heart’ for social awareness to meet the needs of the society, and ‘Habit’ for passion towards lifelong learning.

We offer more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programmes, available in full-and part-time study modes which are flexible, modular and inter-disciplinary, catering to both fresh school leavers and adult learners. SUSS also offers a broad range of continuing education and training modular courses for the professional skills upgrading of Singapore’s workforce.

To date, over 44,000 graduates have experienced our unique brand of education, and each year, over 21,000 students are pursuing their full- and part-time studies with us.

For more information on SUSS, please visit www.suss.edu.sg.

About SUSS Centre of Excellence for Social Good (CESG)

CESG aims to provide learning as a platform for different communities to advance social good. By forging partnerships with people, public and private sectors, CESG will engage in education, multidisciplinary research and collaboration that will enhance and strengthen capabilities and practice in the non-profit sector.

Education – SUSS offers a suite of non-profit management postgraduate programmes and certificate courses including the COC-SUSS Certificate in High Performing Charities. Through our partnership with SG Cares, we will continue to roll out programmes and courses of relevance to our community.

Multidisciplinary research – CESG will draw on faculty expertise from different schools whose research focuses on communities in Singapore and Asia.

Collaboration – With support from SG Cares, CESG will work in close collaboration with the private and people sectors to shift volunteerism to a transformational experience.

For more information on the Centre of Excellence for Social Good, please visit www.suss.edu.sg/about-suss/centres/cesg.

About RSM Singapore

RSM Singapore is the largest professional services firm outside the Big Four in Singapore and the sixth largest globally. We specialise in providing assurance, tax, business advisory and support services to internationally active businesses. We focus on growing businesses, helping them to improve profits, enhance business value, and internationalise.

Our ESG Practice helps businesses navigate the dynamic landscape of climate change and sustainability. We provide a comprehensive suite of services to help businesses in the following:

Develop ESG strategy

Manage climate-related risks

Navigate regulatory requirements, and

Streamline ESG reporting process through the use of technology.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/suss-and-rsm-singapore-join-forces-to-empower-smes-for-sustainable-growth-301884992.html

SOURCE Singapore University of Social Sciences