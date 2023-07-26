AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

SequenceShift Achieves Amazon Connect Ready Designation

PRNewswire July 27, 2023

SYDNEY, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SequenceShift, a leading provider of Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance for Contact Centers, announced today that it has achieved the Amazon Connect Ready designation from Amazon Web Services (AWS). This specialization verifies that SequenceShift’s Amazon Connect software solution adheres to architectural and operational best practices, is being actively utilized by customers in production environments, and customers are eagerly advocating for the solution.

The customer experience (CX) and contact center space are undergoing continuous evolution. To keep up with increasing expectations, businesses are investing in modern technology to automate and optimize processes, delivering increasingly personalized experiences while staying ahead of customer demands. This often necessitates an enhanced approach to contact center technology stacks to meet evolving requirements. With Amazon Connect at the core of these current and future contact center technology investments, Amazon Connect Ready Partners specialize in offering vetted solutions in analytics and reporting, omnichannel customer experience, customer relationship management, outbound communications, and workforce engagement. Current and prospective Amazon Connect customers can turn to SequenceShift with a high degree of confidence in the interoperability of their solutions.

The Amazon Connect Ready designation serves to distinguish AWS Partners that have invested in their solutions, demonstrating the capacity to deploy and operationalize these solutions repeatedly, at scale. Lastly, and most importantly, they have a roster of customers that have successfully deployed the solution on AWS.

“Our solution offers enhanced speed and efficiency,” says the SequenceShift spokesperson. “SequenceShift is proud to achieve the Amazon Connect Ready designation. Our work with AWS allows us to deliver contact center PCI compliance in the most effective way, leveraging the agility, range of services, and pace of innovation that they offer.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To assist the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Service Ready Program to aid customers in identifying AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

The Globe and Mail, Canada’s leading news media company, and Collinson, an international leader in customer loyalty and benefits programs, were both able to enhance their customer experiences, streamline operations and optimise their data security by integrating SequenceShift’s solution.

For Chris Barrow, Solution Architect at Collinson, it was “The seamless integration with Amazon Connect and easy integration into Salesforce” that really made the difference.

From Susan Kelly, Vice President Information Technology at The Globe and Mail “SequenceShift fit well into our overall digital transformation plans; cloud based, nimble and fit for purpose. A model of an excellent partnership with an external vendor!”

In both cases, SequenceShift provided an array of impressive benefits, including zero-cost setup, a pay-as-you-go pricing model, successful integration with Amazon Connect in under an hour, and a massive improvement in their PCI compliance status.

The Amazon Connect Ready designation is the latest in a line of successes for SequenceShift, the company’s technology is enhanced in its ability to provide AWS-aligned, pay-as-you-go, self-service, and self-setup PCI compliance. The availability of these capabilities in AWS Marketplace makes it easier for customers to follow safe and familiar procurement models.

About SequenceShift – SequenceShift, a global leader in providing robust PCI compliance solutions for contact centers, is trusted by industry giants such as The Globe and Mail, Collinson, and Global Touring. Its unique product offerings, marked by swift setup, AWS alignment, and PAYG models, make it a preferred choice in the industry.

For more information, contact:

SequenceShift 
[email protected] 
+61 2 9163 3917
LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitter
Website

SOURCE Sequence Shift

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.