Brisbane-Based S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting Announces the Hire of Experienced Plumber Jessy Lauder

PRNewswire July 27, 2023

BRISBANE, Australia, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting, a leading Brisbane plumbing company, is thrilled to announce the recent addition of Jessy Lauder to their team. With over 10 years of experience in the industry, Jessy brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his role as a qualified plumber at S&J.

Having worked in similar roles with previous employers, over the last decade, Mr. Lauder’s extensive background in the plumbing and gasfitting industry positions him as the ideal candidate for his new role at S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting. His multifaceted career has equipped him with a comprehensive understanding of the industry and its challenges, making him an invaluable asset to the S&J team.

Established in 2019, S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting is a full service plumbing company serving property owners throughout Brisbane. Through hardwork and dedication to their core values, the S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting team has established a reputation as Brisbane’s best plumbing company. Whether responding to an emergency plumbing issue, such as a burst pipe, or completing a scheduled backflow test, no job is too big or too small for the fast rising company.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Jessy to the S&J family,” stated James McNee, Managing Director of S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting. “His commitment to delivering superior service aligns with our values as a company and his aptitude for collaboration and problem solving ensures that he will be an integral component of S&J’s success for years to come.” 

When asked about his new position, Mr. Lauder stated, “While there are many parts of my new role that I enjoy, my favourites include problem-solving and seeing satisfied customers at the end of each job.”

The entire S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting team is delighted to welcome Mr. Lauder to the organization. Look for more exciting announcements from S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting in the coming months.

About S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting
S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting is a leading plumbing and gasfitting company based in Brisbane. With a focus on high-quality service at affordable prices, their team of experts offers comprehensive plumbing solutions to local property owners. To learn more, visit online at https://sjplumbingandgas.com.au/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/brisbane-based-sj-plumbing-and-gasfitting-announces-the-hire-of-experienced-plumber-jessy-lauder-301886419.html

SOURCE S&J Plumbing and Gasfitting

