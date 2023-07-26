AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Astronergy TOPCon modules offering sustainable energy for Singapore F1 race

PRNewswire July 26, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — With installation of 1,396 pieces of Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules, the F1 Pit Building in Singapore will use solar power for the coming Formula 1 Grand Prix F1 race period in September.

Upgraded by a total of 0.76MW ASTRO N5 TOPCon PV modules, the F1 race building in Singapore is enabled to use solar power to generate about 803,155 kWh of energy in a year, which is sufficient to power the facility for the entire race period for the Formula 1 Paddock Club suites, Race Control Room, Media Centre, garages, and the administrative offices. And excess solar energy will be sold to the grid to offset the facility’s utility costs.

According to local media reports, utilization of solar power for cleaner updating of F1 Pit building is one of the new measures announced by Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore GP to make F1 race much more environmentally sustainable.

As a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules and globally top 2 in TOPCon capacity, Astronergy frontier TOPCon 3.0 tech enables all its ASTRO N series TOPCon PV modules to have advantages of higher efficiency, higher power, higher performance and lower BOS&LCOE costs, which could make all possible demands for sustainable energy come true.

SOURCE Astronergy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.