GILEAD LAUNCHES GLOBAL ALL4LIVER GRANT PROGRAM TO HELP ACHIEVE THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION’S GOAL OF VIRAL HEPATITIS ELIMINATION BY 2030

– Gilead expands the ALL4LIVER Grant, Providing Grant Funding to Organizations in Africa, South America, Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America –

– Themed ‘Test. Link. Prioritize’, the Grant Program will Target Projects Focusing on Viral Hepatitis Elimination by 2030 –

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced the launch of the 2023 Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant, a grant program with the theme of ‘Test. Link. Prioritize’, designed to support innovative projects that drive testing, improve linkage to care and/or elevate viral hepatitis on the public health agenda. The ALL4LIVER Grant will support initiatives around the world (excluding the United States) across hepatitis C, hepatitis B or hepatitis D. Eligible organizations can submit funding applications online through the Gilead grant portal by September 30, 2023, at 8:59 am Pacific Time. Applications will be reviewed by an independent external review panel comprised of global viral hepatitis experts (excluding the United States) recognized for their expertise in viral hepatitis research, public health, or patient advocacy.

In 2016, the World Health Organization set the goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030. With only seven years left to achieve this goal, a global multi-stakeholder approach is urgently needed. For more than two decades, Gilead has worked to improve the lives of people living with viral hepatitis and remains focused on helping to achieve viral hepatitis elimination through community partnerships to support innovative programs that address the unmet needs of people affected by viral hepatitis around the world.

“The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has been profound,” emphasized Danjuma Kamlen Adda, President of World Hepatitis Alliance. “Now more than ever, support with initiatives such as Gilead’s ALL4LIVER Grant is vital to ensure that viral hepatitis continues to receive due attention and we continue to utilize innovative approaches and strategies in the fight to eliminate viral hepatitis.”

“The expansion of the 2023 Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant reflects our commitment to addressing the urgent global challenge of viral hepatitis and creating healthier futures for everyone living with liver disease. By empowering community-based organizations, we aim to advance liver health and help make the elimination of viral hepatitis by 2030 a reality,” said Alex Kalomparis, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs, Gilead Sciences.

The ALL4LIVER grant was initially launched in 2021 for the Asia Pacific region and has awarded more than US$1 million in funding to support initiatives that enhance education about viral hepatitis, with a focus on chronic HBV in that region. Gilead has now expanded the ALL4Liver Grant globally, providing grant funding to initiatives in Africa, South America, Asia and Oceania, Europe and North America (excluding the United States).

For more information about Gilead ALL4LIVER Grant and former grantees, please visit https://www.gilead.com/purpose/giving/funding-requests/.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company that has pursued and achieved breakthroughs in medicine for more than three decades, with the goal of creating a healthier world for all people. The company is committed to advancing innovative medicines to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases, including HIV, viral hepatitis, COVID-19, and cancer. Gilead operates in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

About the ALL4LIVER Grant

Gilead Sciences launched the ALL4LIVER Grant in 2021, a biennial grant designed to empower local communities and the fight against viral hepatitis. The ALL4LIVER Grant program aims to support projects initiated by local communities to work towards the WHO goal of eliminating viral hepatitis as a public health threat by 2030.

