  • new product

GoMining Reveals Cutting-Edge North NFT Collection

PRNewswire July 28, 2023

SINGAPORE, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Leveraging its vast experience since 2017, GoMining is leading the way in bitcoin mining, providing users with an effortless and user-friendly service. Now the company has introduced the so-called North Collection.

GoMining's NFT Collection Look: A digital NFT miner that represents the North, where their data centers are based

The company’s NFT collections provide daily bitcoin rewards to holders, with their substantial fleet of real equipment installed across the globe. Continuing their successful streak after the highly acclaimed East NFT Collection, this latest release marks the next installment in a series of crypto art devoted to various regions. GoMining’s fresh North NFT Collection draws inspiration from three key references: the critical role of low temperatures in mining device operations, the restraint and resilience found in northern regions, and the empowering force driving their endeavors. These references served as the foundation for the collection’s captivating images, reflecting the core principles behind GoMining’s innovative approach to bitcoin mining.

GoMining’s new NFT series is issued on the Binance Smart Chain, utilizing the BEP-20 standard for seamless integration and accessibility. With an impressive energy efficiency rating of 35 W/TH, these NFTs ensure the quickest payback period for holders. Moreover, the NFTs offer a diverse range of computing power options, spanning from 1 to 128 TH/s, accommodating various mining requirements and preferences.

In just over two years, GoMining has achieved remarkable growth. The platform has distributed more than 2,000 BTC to holders, issued 20,000 NFTs, and elevated its overall hash power from 100,000 TH/s to an astounding 2,359,877 TH/s. This exponential progress showcases the project’s resounding success and commitment to innovation in the cryptocurrency and NFT space.

As per GoMining’s CEO Mark Zalan, the company is doing everything to offer a broad variety of options to its holders, proving its sustainability and transparent approach. “We’ve been in operation for over two years providing consistent rewards for our holders daily. All of our efforts are aimed at showing tangible infrastructure behind the product – in this case real equipment with data centers in different regions like Norway.”

GoMining remains dedicated to introducing updated versions of its NFTs, originally crafted to provide easier access to bitcoin mining. All NFT collections, such as the renowned collaboration with MMA star Khabib Nurmagomedov, combine visually stunning designs with real equipment-generated computing power, offering continuous mining rewards to their owners. 

The new North collection is available here.

CONTACT:  [email protected]com

SOURCE GoMining

