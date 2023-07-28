AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Astronergy listed as 2023 overall highest achiever by RETC after rigorous PV module tests

PRNewswire July 28, 2023

HANGZHOU, China, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Astronergy, a pioneer in n-type TOPCon PV modules and globally top 2 TOPCon capacity manufacturer, has been recognized as a ‘2023 Overall Highest Achiever’ in the annual PV Module Index (PVMI) published by the Renewable Energy Test Center (RETC), certifying the great quality, performance and reliability of Astronergy’s PV modules.

RETC Highest Achiever mark awarded to Astronergy.

RETC is a leading engineering service and certification testing provider for the solar industry. It tests modules for 12 months across 11 tests spanning the categories of quality, performance, and reliability, and then give the title of ‘Overall Highest Achiever’ to identify the best of the best in accordance with rigorous tests’ results for showcasing and recognizing industry-leading PV module companies and technologies in its PV Module Index Report.

According to the results in RETC report, Astronergy’s title-winning performance can be attributed to high scores in various areas, including module quality, LETID resistance, PAN files, damp heat, and thermal cycle.

After RETC standard LETID resistance test which has three times of intensity than that of the IEC standard, the power degradation data of the ASTRO N n-type TOPCon module is only -0.24%, which is industry-leading, said Jack Zhou, General Manager of Astronergy Global Product Management. That is great evidence showing the strength of the Astronergy modules in terms of resistance to photoinduced attenuation.

For the 2023 report, RETC has compiled performance distribution data for modules exposed to a 600-hour TC test (TC600), which is three times of intensity than that of IEC and UL certification standards. And after 600 thermal cycles, said Jack, the power attenuation data of Astronergy n-type TOPCon PV modules is -0.54%, which is also the frontier-level in the industry.

Not limited to above mentioned tests, series of rigorous tests conducted by RETC just like a touchstone of Astronergy’s great products. As a company which expected to have 55GW PV module manufacturing capacity (n-type TOPCon accounted for 81%) at the end of 2023, Astronergy to offer more its frontier products for the world to enjoy sustainable green energy.

SOURCE Astronergy

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.