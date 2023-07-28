AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • environmental issue

JA Solar Achieves French Carbon Footprint PPE2 Certification

PRNewswire July 28, 2023

BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — JA Solar announced that its n-type PV modules was awarded the carbon footprint PPE2 certification by the French authority Certisolis. It is among the first to obtain certification under the new PPE2 standard, which demonstrates the low-carbon competitiveness across JA Solar’s whole supply chain. This certification is required by French authorities for PV products to be used in projects over 100kW.

French authorities are imposing strict requirements on the carbon footprint requirements of solar modules. Since April 1, 2023, the French Energy Regulatory Commission has started to implement the PPE2 standard in the bidding of CRE projects.

As an industry leader, JA Solar is shouldering its responsibility in leading the low-carbon development of solar PV products. Honoring its sustainable development theme of “Green to Green, Green to Grow, and Green to Great”, JA Solar is building a green and low carbon supply chain by promoting green production and green operations, producing green products, and launching innovative solutions.

Due to the great achievement JA Solar has made in low-carbon development, six of JA Solar’s manufacturing bases are recognized as national “green factories” by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. It has obtained several certifications from around the world, including the UL Environmental Product Declaration Certification, and the French Evaluation Carbone Simplifiée (ECS) certificate.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

