AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • insider trading

FAW enjoys surging export sales in anniversary year

PRNewswire July 29, 2023

BEIJING, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from China Daily: 

China’s leading automaker FAW Group achieved a robust increase in vehicle exports in the first half of this year as it continues to expand its presence in the global market. 

Its premium brand Hongqi posted a 172 percent surge in exports with 5,003 vehicles, while Jiefang experienced a 122 percent rise with 18,001 vehicles. Bestune exported 7,029 vehicles, up 127 percent year-on-year.

As of 2022, FAW’s overseas business covered 85 countries and regions, including Europe, Africa, Southeast Asia and Latin America. With more than 120 overseas dealers, it has exported a total of 400,000 vehicles. The company has established three subsidiaries in Eastern Europe, South Africa and Tanzania, employing over 300 local staff members.

FAW has established multiple international capacity cooperation projects and built an integrated auto industry chain for global markets, encompassing research and development, procurement, manufacturing, logistics and marketing. These initiatives have expanded FAW’s presence in high-end overseas markets.

Based in Northeast China’s Changchun, Jilin province, FAW Group celebrated its 70th anniversary on July 15 as its 55.77 millionth vehicle rolled off the production line.

On July 13, 1956, China’s first domestically made vehicle, the Jiefang loading truck, rolled off FAW’s assembly line, bringing an end to China’s inability to produce motor vehicles. FAW manufactured the Dongfeng, China’s first passenger car, and the Hongqi, the country’s first luxury sedan, establishing the automaker as a symbol of China’s auto industry.

Over the past 70 years, the loyalty, wisdom and sweat of generations of FAW employees have propelled the company’s growth, expansion and innovation, yielding remarkable accomplishments.

FAW’s operating income stands at nearly 8.3 trillion yuan ($1.16 trillion) by now, with total profit and tax earnings surpassing 1.87 trillion yuan. Its total assets have exceeded 600 billion yuan.

The brand value of FAW surpasses 420 billion yuan in 2023 while the value of the Jiefang and Hongqi brands each exceeds 110 billion yuan.

On the occasion of FAW’s 70th anniversary, its partnership with Volkswagen and Audi celebrates the 35th anniversary. On July 14, the three parties signed a memorandum of understanding on deepening strategic cooperation in Changchun.

FAW and Volkswagen announced they would jointly enhance the Volkswagen’s product portfolio, advance the development of electric vehicles and introduce more Chinese technologies.

The 55.77 millionth vehicle of FAW Group rolls off the production line in Changchun, Jilin province, on July 15. (PRNewsfoto/China Daily)

 

SOURCE China Daily

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.