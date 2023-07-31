AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • merger, acquisition and takeover

United Safety acquires Lyons Air Pty Ltd.

PRNewswire July 31, 2023

EXTON, Pa., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — United Safety, a global manufacturer of safety and survivability solutions, announced the acquisition of Lyons Air effective July 31st, 2023. 

All employees will continue with the Company post-acquisition to aid in the seamless transition into the United Safety family. 

Lyons Airconditioning Services founders, Gavin & Rod Lyons, commented, “We’ve been seeking to expand the business of Lyons Airconditioning Services for a while and looking for the right partner to do this with was of utmost importance.  With a primary focus on cabin air conditioning, filtration design, installation and service, the move to partner with United Safety will allow expansion and the necessary resources to exceed our customer expectations across Australia.  We will continue to offer the same personal and professional services we have always provided and look forward to growing in strength and servicing abilities.” 

United Safety continues to complete multiple acquisitions in the safety space over the last few years making Lyons Air its 7th acquisition in Australia. United Safety Australia CEO, Kristian Bischoff, stated, “the Lyons Air team has over 30+ years of experience working within the mining, construction and public transport industries.  This acquisition is exciting as it will create customer and supplier synergies within United Safety.  In addition, Lyons’ focus on clean air quality and lung protection aligns with United Safety’s vision and mission to protect the lives of operators and grows the company’s portfolio of air purification products available to customers.” 

About United Safety & Survivability Corporation 

United Safety and Survivability Corporation is committed to delivering the most innovative and reliable safety and survivability solutions that our customers can trust to protect life and property. As a global leader in the design and engineering of world-class safety, survivability, and technology solutions across a variety of industries and categories, our portfolio of products includes seating for commercial buses, fire trucks, ambulances, military vehicles, motor coaches, rail cars and locomotives. We design and build specialty soldier survivability systems for military vehicles and our revolutionary fire suppression systems are used in school buses, public transit, heavy machinery and more. Active Air Purification and AEGIS® Microbial Surface Treatment help to protect the public and operators by eliminating bacteria and viruses from air and surfaces. Further information about United Safety can be found at www.unitedsafetycorporation.com or www.ussc.com.au

Media Contact: Marisa Rosenthal
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 215.518.0492

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196189/USSC_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/united-safety-acquires-lyons-air-pty-ltd-301888776.html

SOURCE United Safety & Survivability Corporation

