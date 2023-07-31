AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Transforming Personal Trials into Triumphs: Project M.A.T.T.Y. Pioneers AI-Driven Autism and ADHD Support

PRNewswire August 1, 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Project M.A.T.T.Y., the remarkable initiative born out of personal experiences with Autism and ADHD, represents a monumental leap forward in supporting children and families managing these conditions. Co-founded by Dr. Pamela Lim, Nora Lam, and Khong Loon, this platform is a testament to the transformative power of personal trials turned into solutions.

Dr. Pamela Lim, a Clinical Psychology Doctor, saw both her son and daughter navigate the complexities of High-Functioning Autism, formerly known as Asperger’s Syndrome. Their experiences, coupled with her own challenges in finding resources and understanding, prompted her to become a beacon of knowledge for others in similar situations. “I wanted to extend help to others who also struggle to find answers and understanding,” shares Dr. Lim.

Nora Lam’s journey started when her first son was diagnosed with ADHD and autism. In her quest for solutions, she found Dr. Lim, and their shared experiences laid the groundwork for Project M.A.T.T.Y.

Khong Loon, having navigated his own ADHD journey during his early years, brings a unique perspective to the team. With early diagnosis and treatment shaping his life, and his technical expertise, Loon contributes to the development of Project M.A.T.T.Y. with deep empathy and a keen understanding of how tech can be harnessed for good.

At the core of Project M.A.T.T.Y. is M.A.T.T.Y., short for Managing Autism/ADHD Through Texting to You. This AI engages with parents in human-like conversations, gathering essential data to offer insights and preliminary plans to healthcare professionals and waiting families.

The platform also features innovative virtual pets that assist children in developing crucial social and communication skills in an engaging and non-threatening environment.

The co-founders invite potential investors to join this ground-breaking initiative. “Investing in Project M.A.T.T.Y. is more than a business opportunity,” Dr. Lim says, “It’s a chance to effect profound change for millions of families coping with neurodevelopmental disorders.”

For more information about Project M.A.T.T.Y and potential investment opportunities, please contact [email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/transforming-personal-trials-into-triumphs-project-matty-pioneers-ai-driven-autism-and-adhd-support-301888905.html

SOURCE Project M.A.T.T.Y

