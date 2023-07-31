AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Acer CEO Jason Chen Shares Cybersecurity Self-Assessment Toolkit for MSMEs at APEC Business Advisory Council Meeting

PRNewswire July 31, 2023

The toolkit from Acer Cyber Security Inc. helps MSMEs enhance their cyber resilience

TAIPEI, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Acer Chairman and CEO Jason Chen attended the third APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) meeting of the year held in the Philippines from July 27-30, during which Acer’s subsidiary Acer Cyber Security Inc. (ACSI) shared its cybersecurity self-assessment toolkit designed for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in APEC member economies to help them quickly identify potential cyber threats.

“MSMEs are cornerstones of the development and stability of economies and have demonstrated resilience while the urgency of digital transformation has skyrocketed during the pandemic,” said Chen.  “While the Acer Group is helping build strong, secure and reliable smart cities, we hope to help MSMEs in each economy to enhance their ESG efforts through ACSI’s cybersecurity self-assessment toolkit.”

ACSI is a cybersecurity company that focuses on related technical services and consultancy. It provides a full range of prevention, monitoring, and response services through its Security Operation Center (SOC) to enhance the resilience of enterprise operations.

ACSI is experienced in helping enterprises enhance their cybersecurity defense and has developed the self-assessment toolkit based on years of experience. The toolkit can assess and detect errors in configurations, weak account credentials, major security updates, suspicious behavior indicating intrusion, and malicious software. As MSMEs usually have limited resources, the self-assessment toolkit can easily generate a report to help companies understand their cyber security risks, and then seek help from reliable local vendors or take corrective action through detailed instructions provided in the report.

The cybersecurity self-assessment toolkit can be downloaded at https://sat.acercsi.com/

About Acer

Founded in 1976, Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies with a presence in more than 160 countries. As Acer evolves with the industry and changing lifestyles, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another, creating ecosystems and opening up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. Acer’s 7,700 employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

© 2023 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/acer-ceo-jason-chen-shares-cybersecurity-self-assessment-toolkit-for-msmes-at-apec-business-advisory-council-meeting-301886178.html

SOURCE Acer

