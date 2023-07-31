AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
MECH-MIND ROBOTICS THRIVES AT AUTOMATICA 2023

PRNewswire July 31, 2023

MUNICH, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On June 27-30, 2023, Mech-Mind Robotics, a leading company in AI and 3D vision, presents a successful appearance at automatica 2023 in Munich. As the world-leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics, automatica attracts around 40,000 visitors from 88 countries and once again proves its leading innovative power.

During the exhibition, Mech-Mind showcased its cutting-edge 3D vision and AI tools, leaving visitors in awe of their impressive performance. Combined with 3D vision and AI technologies, Mech-Mind’s high-accuracy and high-resolution 3D cameras and versatile software make it easy for customers and system integrators to automate challenging vision tasks. From assembly and bin picking to depalletizing & palletizing, Mech-Mind is paving the way for the future of automation.

INNOVATIONS & UPGRADED 3D SENSOR PORTFOLIO  
In the product showcase, the updated 3D camera portfolio shows stronger ambient light resistance and generates high-quality point clouds at a faster speed. In addition, Mech-Mind unveiled two new products, Mech-Eye LSR S 3D camera, designed for applications under strong ambient light conditions, and Mech-Eye LNX-8000 laser profilers, engineered for inline measurement and inspection.

APPLICATION HIGHLIGHTS
One of the major attractions was an array of practical applications that showcased the versatile use of Mech-Eye 3D cameras in automated industrial processes.

Some of the standout applications on display included:

  1. Bin Picking
    The 3D vision system detected items in the deep bin, including those with dark or reflective surfaces under difficult light conditions. The self-developed collision detection and motion planning algorithms ensure the robot to pick and place items without causing any disruption or production line shutdown. 
  2. 3D Inline Measurement 
    When measuring holes and the flatness of a cylinder head, the Mech-Eye UHP-140 demonstrated its accuracy of up to 0.03 mm at a 0.3m distance. Its new image fusion algorithm minimizes blind spots so that the camera presents no difficulty in measuring polished and reflective parts.
  3. Depalletizing and Palletizing
    The Mech-Eye 3D camera put on impressive performance in mixed carton depalletizing and palletizing. The state-of-the-art vision technologies allow accurate recognition of piled cartons with patterns and reflective tapes. Equipped with the collision detection and path planning algorithms, the robot performed a safe and reliable operation.
  4. Localization and Path Planning
    The Mech-Eye 3D camera accurately detected workpiece position and orientation, and the Mech-Viz robot programming software was used to enable path planning, collision detection, and gripping position planning.
  5. Assembly
    The Mech-Eye NANO 3D camera showcased remarkable accuracy in assembling components, even those with changing positions. Its compact and lightweight design allows easy attachment to any cobot or industrial robot, making it ideal for precise localization. 
  6. Pick Anything
    The vision-guided robot demonstrated how easily the task of picking unknown objects can be done with 3D vision. Powered by advanced algorithms, the robot can recognize and pick boxes, bottles, deformable parcels, and complex-shaped items.

Mech-Mind provides global system integrators with proven, versatile and easy-to-use industrial 3D cameras and software to tackle vision tasks. It also offers global on-site and remote services to help customers and system integrators handle typical vision tasks at every step. As the company continues to push the automation boundaries, customers and partners can look forward to its next groundbreaking products and solutions.

If you want to better understand and use its products, join Mech-Mind’s online community: https://community.mech-mind.com/.

For more information about Mech-Mind and its product offerings, please visit https://www.mech-mind.com/ or reach out to [email protected].

ABOUT MECH-MIND ROBOTICS

Mech-Mind Robotics is an industry leader of industrial 3D cameras and software suites for robotic applications. The company, founded in 2016, has an extensive global presence with over 700 professionals worldwide.

Mech-Mind’s comprehensive product portfolio includes Mech-Eye industrial 3D cameras, Mech-Vision machine vision software, Mech-DLK deep learning software, and Mech-Viz robot programming software. Leveraging 3D vision and AI technologies, Mech-Mind enables integrators to manage demanding automation tasks, including bin picking, depalletizing & palletizing, and assembly. Its AI and 3D vision solutions have been used in over 3,000 applications across industries worldwide, such as logistics, construction machinery, and the automotive industry.







