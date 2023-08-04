AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS Opened the First Overseas ‘L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE’ Brand in Hanoi

PRNewswire August 4, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The largest hotel group in South Korea, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS announced the soft opening of L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI on July 28, the first overseas hotel of the L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE brand, located in Hanoi, Vietnam.

L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI

In the heart of the Tay Ho area in Hanoi, L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI is situated within Lotte Mall West Lake Hanoi, the largest mall complex in Vietnam totaling 353,700 sq.m in area.

Built as a complex of two 23-story towers, L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI features 264 hotel rooms and 192 serviced residence rooms overlooking West Lake and the Red River. All rooms at the hotel have a terrace providing a tropical retreat experience in harmony with beautiful nature.

Given that West Lake area is an age-old and wealthy village and the region is a popular, bustling area for foreign residents and tourists, the hotel is branded as a full-service 5-star lifestyle hotel with various auxiliary amenities and services. A lifestyle hotel is a boutique hotel showcasing trendy interior designs and services, introducing guests to a new lifestyle reflecting local culture.

Lake Salon is an exclusive lounge for guests staying in premium rooms with access to the Club Lounge, providing various food and beverage services such as afternoon tea and happy hour.

The rooftop infinity pool on the 23rd floor overlooks West Lake having a circumference of 16km, and provides panoramic views for a wide-open feeling.

There are new endeavors to be noted in the F&B area. Lush Salon is a lounge where guests can enjoy specialty coffee menus, desserts, as well as light beers. With the high demand and popularity of co-working spaces among local millennials, its design is based on a communal lounge concept that can function as a shared office.

Additionally, there are various on-premise restaurants, such as Layered, a buffet restaurant where you can savor a variety of dishes at seven live cuisine stations, including sushi & sashimi and BBQ & live carving corners, Tim Ho Wan, a Michelin-starred dim sum franchise in Hong Kong, and Hedonist, a cocktail bar with a lavish vibe overlooking West Lake.

L7 HOTELS BY LOTTE WEST LAKE HANOI Official Website: https://www.lottehotel.com/westlakehanoi-l7/en.html

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lotte-hotels–resorts-opened-the-first-overseas-l7-hotels-by-lotte-brand-in-hanoi-301890026.html

SOURCE LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS

