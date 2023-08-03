AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Registration Now Open for BlackBerry Summit

PRNewswire August 3, 2023

BlackBerry’s largest event, showcasing cutting edge technology, to take place in New York on October 17, 
2023

WATERLOO, Ontario, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that registration is now open for BlackBerry Summit.  Anchored around the theme of ‘Trust,’ built upon the convergence of security and connectivity, BlackBerry Summit promises to help enable organizations to unlock the many benefits of a hyperconnected world.  The company’s largest event of the year will take place at the Conrad New York Downtown, on October 17, 2023.

BlackBerry Logo Black

“I am delighted to announce that registration is now open for BlackBerry Summit, the technology event of the year,” said Neelam Sandhu, Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, Chief Marketing Officer, Head of Sustainability, at BlackBerry.  “We are excited for our customers and partners to experience BlackBerry in a new and exciting way. The Summit will bring together some of the leading voices in IoT and Cybersecurity and showcase the latest BlackBerry innovations to transform how organizations and people around the world benefit from and trust digital technologies.”

Attendees will experience visionary discussions and cutting-edge technologies that reveal the future of security and connectivity, to ultimately advance the digital transformation of industries and organizations across Enterprise IT and the IoT. The agenda will deliver personalized event experiences, through inspirational keynotes, conference tracks, live demos, private roundtables and networking opportunities.

To learn more and to register for the event visit blackberry.com/summit

For the opportunity to become a featured sponsor email [email protected].

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry’s vision is clear – to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved.  All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.  BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/registration-now-open-for-blackberry-summit-301892680.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

