AI-ready F&B Brands, Taiwanese Franchises and Character Licensing Takes Centre Stage at Franchising & Licensing Asia 2023

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Visitors attending Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) this August can explore franchising opportunities with F&B brands focusing on increasing operational efficiency through AI and automation; specially curated brands from Taiwan; and, for the first time, character licensing and merchandising opportunities.

Returning 17-19 August at Sands Expo and Convention Centre Level 1, Hall C, FLAsia is Asia’s most established trade platform for the industry, presented annually by the Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore) and organised by Constellar. This year’s edition features over 100 local and international franchises from Australia, Hong Kong(China), Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan(China), United States of America and Vietnam, connecting aspiring individuals and entrepreneurs with global-ready brands looking to expand into the rest of Asia and globally, with Singapore as the springboard.

With FLAsia 2023’s theme ‘Breaking Barriers with Franchising: Paving the Way for Aspiring Entrepreneurs & Global-Ready Brands’, Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State, Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth & Ministry of Trade and Industry will give her welcome address, followed by a 2-day conference and last-day workshop that will deep-dive into topics focusing on breaking barriers to franchising.

Featuring over 40 leaders and experts with a wealth of cross-sector experience, FLAsia 2023 will examine topics ranging from changing customer preferences, legalities of brand licensing, franchisor-franchisee relationship management, financing and funding options, amongst others. The 3rd day workshop will take a hands-on approach where participants embark on a comprehensive research journey to thoroughly examine and navigate components of a franchise.

Explore F&B franchises and how AI and automation can optimise efficiency

Over on the show floor, FLAsia 2023 continues to receive strong support and participation from F&B brands and restaurants, such as the Brotzeit® German Restaurant and Beer Bar, Canadian 2 for 1 Pizza, Chewy Junior, Crystal Jade, Gloria Jean’s Coffees, Gopizza, Home Fiesta by Tung Lok and Russo’s New York Pizzeria.

First time exhibitor Arteastiq will be launching ‘AI Tomato’, its pasta specialty brand from Singapore that embraces technological advancements to produce delicious, high-quality pasta dishes with fresh ingredients. This high-tech kitchen incorporates artificial intelligence and cutting-edge automation technology to replace segments of the traditional food preparation and cooking process.

Experience the epitome of Taiwanese culinary and lifestyle

The extensive Taiwan Franchise Brands Pavilion will feature a remarkable line-up of Taiwanese beverage, culinary and lifestyle brands looking to grow their brand presence worldwide. These include established players in Taiwan’s vibrant beverage scene such as COCO fresh tea & Juice; Chinyo Tea and Cozy Tea Loft. Taiwanese culinary brands to check out include Hu Xu Zhang (Formosa Chang); Fuhuigen; Kazama Catering, Meet Fresh and Moon Met Mountain Shawarma. Visitors should also check out lifestyle brands AQUA and LUVAII by Peisheng Beauty Group.

Discover the lucrative potential of character licensing and merchandising

For the first time, FLAsia2023 will host two distinguished companies in the licensing market – Bandai Namco Entertainment and Forward Creation – who are offering interested companies opportunities to create licensed merchandise that incorporate their iconic characters. Bandai Namco Entertainment owns legacy and blockbuster gaming brands such as PAC-MAN, Elden Ring, Tekken, Taiko no tatsujin, and more. Forward Creations prides itself in connecting concepts brands with the local K community and will be presenting its character IPs GOODYVERSE, Dr.B-PANG and SMELLY for further licensing and merchandising exploration.

“We are very excited about this year’s FLAsia with the diverse profile of brands offering franchising and licensing opportunities to interested local and regional visitors. It again demonstrates the lucrative potential of Asia’s consumer markets, with Singapore as the springboard for brands to expand into the region. The diversity and richness of the content this year is also extremely empowering for potential franchisees and interested investment partners, greatly strengthening FLAsia’s proposition as a key knowledge exchange and business networking platform,” said Mr Dickson Low, President of Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore).

Other brands to check out include education-focused Nullspace Robotics and Speech Academy; health & wellness brands Anytime Fitness and Mscents; convenience store brand 7-Eleven; vending machine brand focusing on selling Halal-Certified and Islamic-Related products – CLEAN by One Halal Nation; and many more.

Admission to FLAsia 2023 is free and open to business/trade visitors and aspiring individuals seeking business and investment opportunities. Register here.

Event Details Franchising & Licensing Asia (FLAsia) 2023 17 – 19 August 2023 (Thursday – Saturday), 10am – 6pm, daily Website: https://franchiselicenseasia.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FranchiseLicenseAsia LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/franchiselicenseasia/ Official Hashtags: #FLAsia2023 #FLAsia

About Franchising and Licensing Association (Singapore)

FLA (Singapore), one of the founding members of the World Franchise Council, was established in 1993 with the mission to nurture and develop Singapore’s franchising industry. An essential component of Singapore’s knowledge-based economy, FLA (Singapore) promotes and facilitates the use of franchising, licensing and branding as a growth strategy for Singapore enterprises, thus contributing to turning Singapore as a regional franchise and license hub. Through its partnership with Singapore government agencies and international franchise and license bodies, FLA (Singapore) also assists its members in their international development programmes. With an active growing membership of close to 140 companies, representing more than 250 strong brands, FLA (Singapore) is led and managed by a dedicated team of advisors, committee members and full-time secretariat with the goal of supporting Singapore companies to expand internationally. https://www.flasingapore.org/

About Constellar

Constellar connects a global eco-system of event partners and consumers through a holistic portfolio of intellectual property (IP) in the Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions (MICE) industry. As Asia’s partner of reference for curating innovative event and venue experiences, Constellar activates impactful networks to bring global markets, businesses and consumers together for sustainable growth. With our expertise and dedication, we are invested in helping you build trusted relationships with stakeholders for the long term and enabling cross-industry collaboration through world-class audience engagement solutions. Visit constellar.co for more information.

