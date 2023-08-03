AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Sustainable Growth in a Challenging World: AIIB’s Eighth Annual Meeting Registration Opens

PRNewswire August 3, 2023

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — More than 20 engaging sessions will explore trends and topics on sustainable growth at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the Board of Governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). The event will be held on Sep. 25-26, 2023 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. Registration is open and can be accessed here.

The 2023 AIIB Annual Meeting—with the theme “Sustainable Growth in a Challenging World”—consists of the Opening Ceremony, Governors’ Business Roundtable, Governors’ Official Session, Press Conference and a series of public and civil society engagement events. The 2023 Annual Meeting will demonstrate AIIB’s commitment to investment and action that drive growth toward a greener world as demonstrated by AIIB’s mission of financing Infrastructure for Tomorrow.

For the full program, please click here to get more information and register here if you are interested in attending the sessions.

Background to the Annual Meeting

The Annual Meeting is AIIB’s flagship event. It offers a unique occasion to showcase AIIB’s accomplishments and seek invaluable insights and guidance from shareholders on AIIB’s strategic direction and initiatives. Moreover, it serves as a dynamic hub for dialogues among delegates from AIIB Members, alongside partners, business leaders, civil society organizations and experts from a range of fields from all around the world.

Contact the AIIB Annual Meeting team if any registration questions: [email protected]

Contact Lingxiao He for any media inquiries: [email protected]

About AIIB

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow—infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 106 approved members worldwide. We are capitalized at USD100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major international credit rating agencies. Collaborating with partners, AIIB meets clients’ needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

SOURCE AIIB

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.