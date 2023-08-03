AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • contract

MightyTips Ambassador to Fight in Spain

PRNewswire August 4, 2023

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Brand-new MightyTips ambassador and undefeated European star, Jevgenijs “The Hurricane” Aleksejevs is in action next week for his first-ever fight in Spain.

The fleet-of-fist fighter will take on Frenchman Dimitri Trenel at the Holiday World Resort in Benalmadena in Spain on 5th August.

The bout is on the undercard of a headline clash between Samuel Molina (double Spanish lightweight and super lightweight champ) and Ignacio Mendoza (44 wins, 14 losses, three draws) in what should be a fascinating night on the Costa del Sol.

Other fights on the card include:

  • A middleweight eight-rounder between Ayoub Elfahmi (7-1-0) and Christopher Mena (4-6-3).
  • A super middleweight clash between José Luis Navarro (8-1) and former Spanish champion José Manuel L. Clavero (16-21-1).
  • A light heavyweight bout between Sweden’s Constantin Nangas (9-0-0) and Nicaraguan Roberto Arriaza (19-7-0).

Who is The Hurricane?

Despite a brief hiatus from his boxing career – he last fought in 2021 – The Hurricane is fancied for this clash. With 13 wins from 13 fights in the bank going hand-in-hand with his extensive combat sports experience, including a stint as the European kickboxing champion, he could prove a potent problem for Trenel, who has suffered three defeats in his last four bouts.

His kickboxing background has helped him develop nimble footwork and a surprising power that could pose a significant challenge for his adversary.

MightyTips Ambassadorship

MightyTips announced the addition of The Hurricane to their team in the week leading up to the fight.

Committed to elevating athletes to new pinnacles, MightyTips is hopeful that their collaboration with The Hurricane will support him in triumphing over new adversaries and sustain his impressive unbeaten streak.

Concurrently, the new partnership underscores that MightyTips is the go-to place for reliable and trustworthy reviews of the best boxing betting sites and boxing betting apps.

From detailed breakdowns of bonuses to an analysis of every betting site’s promotional material, MightyTips leaves no stone unturned in its quest for honest, unflinching reviews of football, cricket, tennis, and boxing betting apps in the sports betting sphere.

Get in touch

https://www.mightytips.com/news/boxing/new-mightytips-ambassador-jevgenijs-aleksejevs-to-fight-in-spain/

For further information: Media Contact: Eugene Ravdin – Communications & Marketing Manager, Mightytips.com, +371 2652 2055, [email protected]

SOURCE SEOBROTHERS CY LTD

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.