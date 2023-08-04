AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

BRANDSTARS “2023 Korea Luxury Brand ” Announcement

PRNewswire August 4, 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Brand Stars Selection Committee announced the final selection of “2023 Korea Luxury Brand”.

We selected the most popular brand among Asian consumers first and announced it in Korea, China, and Asia at the same time.

The final industry brand selected was Car_’Genesis‘, Smartphone_Samsung Electronics ‘Galaxy Fold’, TV_LG Electronics OLED TV, Refrigerator_LG Electronics ‘Dios’, Shopping_‘Shinsegae’, Duty Free_‘ Shilla’, Boiler_Kyungdong Navien’, Healthy Food_‘Jeonggwanjang’, Ready-to-eat food_‘CJ Bibigo’, Petfood_‘Harimpetfood’, K-pop idol_‘Blackpink’

For K-Beauty Part, AmorePacific ‘Sulhwasoo, Laneige’, LG Household & Health Care ‘ whoo, sum37‘, Beauty Device_‘Glampalm’, Natural cosmetics_ ‘Ballonblanc‘, Naturalistic cosmetics_ ‘Accoje’ , Natural Vegan cosmetics, ‘One-day’s you‘, Anti-aging_’K-Pop Cosmetics Miko‘ were selected.

In K-Fashion, Bag_’MCM‘, Women’s Clothing_‘Time’, sunglasses_‘Gentle Monster’ were selected.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/brandstars-2023-korea-luxury-brand–announcement-301893262.html

SOURCE BrandStars

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.