AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Recorded Future Named a Leader in External Threat Intelligence Service Providers by Independent Research Firm

PRNewswire August 4, 2023

BOSTON, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recorded Future, the largest threat intelligence company, today announced that Forrester Research, Inc. named Recorded Future as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Service Providers.” The report, which states “external cyber threat intelligence is now a necessary foundational component of any organization’s cybersecurity defenses,” recognizes that “Recorded Future is best known for its extensive open source threat intelligence.

The Forrester evaluation notes, “Recorded Future is an easy-to-use yet powerful threat intelligence solution. Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud is composed of nine specific threat intelligence modules, strategically designed and grouped for specific use cases and user personas. This allows customers to expand their deployment as they mature.” The report goes on to note that Recorded Future boasts “over 10 billion entities in its Intelligence Graph ecosystem, which serves as the foundation for the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud,” further stating, “reference customers believe that Recorded Future’s open-source threat intelligence is best in class…”

“We agree with Forrester that threat intelligence is a foundational component of cybersecurity defense. Recorded Future’s mission is to secure our world with Intelligence, and we believe being recognized as a Leader validates the work we’re doing with over 1,750 clients across the Globe. ” — Dr. Christopher Ahlberg, CEO and Co-Founder, Recorded Future

With Recorded Future, organizations gain real-time visibility into expanding attack surfaces and threat landscapes, allowing them to act with the speed and confidence needed to reduce risk and securely drive business. The Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud elevates existing security defenses by enhancing the depth and breadth of protection. Organizations receive real-time insights into threats and attacks before they impact, enabling them to stay ahead of attackers at the speed and scale of today’s threat environment.

Read The Forrester Wave™: External Threat Intelligence Service Providers here: https://go.recordedfuture.com/forrester-wave-threat-intelligence-service-providers.

Learn more about the Recorded Future Intelligence Cloud here, or request a demo at:
https://go.recordedfuture.com/demo .

About Recorded Future
Recorded Future is the world’s largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future’s Intelligence Cloud provides end-to-end intelligence across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. Indexing the internet across the open web, dark web, and technical sources, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into an expanding attack surface and threat landscape, empowering clients to act with speed and confidence to reduce risk and securely drive business forward. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,750 businesses and government organizations across more than 75 countries to provide real-time, unbiased and actionable intelligence. Learn more at recordedfuture.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/recorded-future-named-a-leader-in-external-threat-intelligence-service-providers-by-independent-research-firm-301892960.html

SOURCE Recorded Future

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.