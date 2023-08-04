AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Cisco Appoints Oliver Tuszik as New Europe, Middle East, and Africa President

PRNewswire August 4, 2023

MUNICH, Germany, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Oliver Tuszik has been announced as the next President of Cisco Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). With over 10 years of experience in Cisco, Tuszik most recently held the position of Senior Vice President of the Cisco Global Partner Sales and Routes to Market business, where he supported Cisco’s expansive global ecosystem of partners and advocated for customer needs. Prior to this, Tuszik has over 25 years of leadership experience across Europe for Cisco, as CEO of Computacenter in Germany, and in various other IT companies. For Tuszik it is a homecoming, as he successfully led Cisco Germany between 2013 and 2018.

Oliver Tuszik, President of Cisco EMEA

Tuszik’s appointment comes as Cisco accelerates efforts to securely connect technology, people, governments, and businesses across the world. As IT and ecological priorities become more prevalent, all industries have had to reconsider business models and supply chains to become more agile, resilient, and sustainable. In his new role, Tuszik will be enabling this through Cisco’s ecosystem, partners, and customers to advance significant digitisation and innovation across EMEA.

“I have had the privilege to work with the largest organisations and brightest minds around the globe, and by far EMEA has the biggest untapped opportunity on the world stage. The power, innovation capability and talent diversity of the countries is unmatched,” said Oliver Tuszik, President of EMEA, Cisco. “Technology is the most critical component to accelerate digitisation and enable industry transformation for the region. From secure and sustainable infrastructure to transformative technologies in AI, to empowering the future of work, Cisco is literally at the heart of making it possible.”

“Oliver has had an incredible impact in his ten years at Cisco. He has repeatedly proven to be one of the most inspirational leaders at the company and is one of the strongest advocates for our customers and partners that I have come across. I can’t wait to see what our amazing team in the region will accomplish under his leadership,” said Jeff Sharritts, Executive Vice President and Chief Customer and Partner Officer, to whom Tuszik will report.

About Cisco

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that securely connects everything to make anything possible. Our purpose is to power an inclusive future for all by helping our customers reimagine their applications, power hybrid work, secure their enterprise, transform their infrastructure, and meet their sustainability goals. Discover more on The Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco Logo

 

SOURCE Cisco

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.