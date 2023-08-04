AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Official Designated Display Supplier: Unilumin Group Lights up the 31st Summer Universiade

PRNewswire August 4, 2023

CHENGDU, China, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The 31st Summer Universiade, an international multi-sports event, is held from July 28 to Aug 8, which is expected to draw over 10,000 student-athletes and officials from over 150 countries competing over 12 days.

Chengdu Tianfu International Airport (PRNewsfoto/Unilumin Group., Ltd.)

As the official designated display supplier, Unilumin Group has always actively participated in the preparation and publicity activities of the Universiade, and provided a total of 2500 square meters of LED display, lighting products and integrated solutions for 13 event venues and supporting venues such as public security and broadcasting.

The Phoenix Mountain Sports Park Complex Stadium (PRNewsfoto/Unilumin Group., Ltd.)

The main stadium is the Phoenix Mountain Sports Park Complex Stadium, which has 18,000 seats inside. It’s reported that in order to provide a better competitive and spectator atmosphere, Unilumin provided the venue with a total of more than 900 square meters of Kinetic Halo screens, Centerhung screen as well as integrated Metasight solutions.The audiences can get the real-time information such as the result and highlight scene through high-definition LED displays.

Shooting archery sports school (PRNewsfoto/Unilumin Group., Ltd.)

In addition, Unilumin also provided professional LED displays, lighting products and integrated solutions for Chengdu University natatorium, gymnasium, Qingshan Sports Ground, artistic gymnastics training hall and other venues to ensure the audience’s viewing experience.

Outside the venue, Unilumin provided 420 square meters of HD LED screen and live broadcast systems for Chengdu Panda Base and Tianfu International Airport, which can realize wonderful replay and real-time broadcast of the event, enjoying the charm of sports.

Chengdu Makes Dreams Come True. In the surrounding supporting venues such as Tianfu New District National Congress Branch, Unilumin provided a total of 983 square meters displays, which can monitor the event daily and guarantee the success of the 31st Summer Universiade.

As the leading enterprise in the LED industry, Unilumin has a complete LED display, LED lighting product line in the field of sports. Combined with the game video live system, timing scoring system, video slow motion replay and other technical means, Unilumin’s integrated solutions can be applied in football, baseball, cricket and other events. 

From the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 2018 World Cup in Russia, to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, the 2022 Qatar World Cup, and now the 31st Summer Universiade, Unilumin continuously focuses on the LED technology, providing professional service for the world’s top events and bringing a more wonderful visual experience for global audiences.

SOURCE Unilumin Group., Ltd.

