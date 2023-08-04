SkillsFuture Festival X SUSS Spotlights Efforts to Support Digitalisation at Workplace

– New Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy programme

– Fast-tracking of industry trainer certification

– Digital Andragogy Blueprint Launched

SINGAPORE, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) and with support from the Institutes of Higher Learning (IHLs), organised the SkillsFuture Festival X SUSS at the Lifelong Learning Institute on 3 August 2023 to spotlight efforts to support digitalisation at the workplace.

Themed Digital at Work, the SkillsFuture Festival x SUSS event was graced by Minister of State for Education and Manpower, Ms Gan Siow Huang. The one-day hybrid event showcased the Continuing Education and Training (CET) programmes offered at the various IHLs. 40 breakout activities and workshops were organised to help participants learn more about the latest digital workplace trends.

New digital courses for mid-careerists

SSG‘s annual Skills Demand for the Future Economy Report spotlights the Digital Economy as one of the top three high-growth economies in Singapore.

The SMU Academy, supported by SSG, is launching the Industry Practice Master of Digital Economy programme, to support the digital upskilling of mid-career workers. The programme is specially designed to bridge the gap between academia and industry, and to equip learners with the skills and knowledge required to upskill or transition into the digital economy.

For a start, the programme will feature two tracks of specialisations: (1) Data Protection and Data Governance, and (2) Digital Supply Chain and Intelligence. Registration commenced on 3 August 2023, with the first intake to begin in January 2024.

Accelerating the Training and Credentialing of Industry Trainers

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL) is rolling out accelerated industry-centric training pathways to enable industry trainers to be made quickly available for companies and sectors. Those who successfully complete such an accelerated training programme will be recognised to train SSG approved certifiable programmes in their respective industry and trade.

This industry-centric pathway was first piloted for the media industry in end-2022, in partnership with the Infocomm Media Development Authority. In the second half of 2023, we will extend the initiative to the transport sector, in partnership with NTUC LearningHub and SBS Transit.

Blueprint guides educators to better leverage digital tools for teaching

SUSS and Microsoft have co-launched the Digital Andragogy Blueprint for Singapore’s workforce. It provides educators with recommendations and strategies for leveraging digital tools to enhance adult instruction and learning. It offers a curated collection of digital tools to help educators achieve their instructional goals. The blueprint also includes real-world case studies to demonstrate successful implementation strategies and the positive impact of digital tools on learning outcomes.

By facilitating the adoption of digital tools among adult educators, the blueprint also aims to improve the quality and industry relevance of skills training.

Highlights at the SkillsFuture Festival X SUSS

In addition to the new initiatives, the event highlights included:

I. Leading in the Era of Generative AI

A keynote by Mr Richard Koh, Chief Technology Officer and Customer Success Lead, Microsoft Singapore, on developing a culture of innovation and learning in the era of Generative AI and what the future of education looks like as educational institutes transform to meet the needs of a resilient, digitally inclusive Singapore .

II. Embracing Global Competencies and Digitalisation in a Changing World

A panel discussion on the importance of embracing global competencies and skills for young people, as digitalisation changes how we work and play, featuring panellists:

i. Mr David Chua, CEO, National Youth Council;

ii. Professor Robbie Goh, SUSS Provost;

iii. Mr Russ Neu, Venture Partner, Impact Initiatives, Quest Ventures;

iv. Muhammad Syahiran Bin Sulong Kahirudin, SUSS student, Supply Chain Management programme;

v. Moderated by Associate Professor Rita Padawangi, Centre for University Core, SUSS.

III. IAL Learning Festival

Innovation Showcase: Highlighting edtech and digitalised workplace learning efforts through collaborations with working partners;

Continuing Professional Development (CPD) taster workshops: Offering introductory activities and sessions on some of IAL’s short courses, such as using Generative AI to enhance learning design and courseware development, and;

For Learners, By Learners: Featuring sessions incorporating learning tech tools facilitated by recent graduates from the WSQ Advanced Certificate in Learning and Performance (WSQ ACLP) 2.0.

About Singapore University of Social Sciences

SUSS is a university with a rich heritage in inspiring lifelong education and transforming society through applied social sciences. We develop students and alumni to be work-ready and work-adaptive, aspiring to reach their full potential, through our 3H’s education philosophy – ‘Head’ for professional competency with applied knowledge, ‘Heart’ for social awareness to meet the needs of the society, and ‘Habit’ for passion towards lifelong learning.

We offer more than 90 undergraduate and graduate programmes, available in full-and part-time study modes which are flexible, modular and inter-disciplinary, catering to both fresh school leavers and adult learners. SUSS also offers a broad range of continuing education and training modular courses for the professional skills upgrading of Singapore’s workforce.

To date, over 44,000 graduates have experienced our unique brand of education, and each year, over 21,000 students are pursuing their full- and part-time studies with us.

The Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), as part of SUSS, leads in the field of research on adult and workplace learning and training of adult educators to build capabilities of the training and adult education sector in Singapore and beyond.

For more information on SUSS, please visit www.suss.edu.sg.

About SkillsFuture Singapore

SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) drives and coordinates the implementation of the national SkillsFuture movement, promotes a culture of lifelong learning and strengthens the ecosystem of training and adult education in Singapore. Through a holistic suite of national SkillsFuture initiatives, SSG enables Singaporeans to take charge of their learning journey in their pursuit of skills mastery. SSG also works with key stakeholders to ensure that students and adults have access to high quality and industry-relevant training that meet the demands of different sectors of the economy for an innovative and productive workforce. For more information, visit https://www.skillsfuture.gov.sg/ .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/skillsfuture-festival-x-suss-spotlights-efforts-to-support-digitalisation-at-workplace-301893501.html

SOURCE Singapore University of Social Sciences