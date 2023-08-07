AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Darknone Global, headquartered in Israel, unveils ‘Hacckers’: A ground-breaking bug bounty platform with a global presence

PRNewswire August 7, 2023

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Darknone Global Inc., a renowned cybersecurity powerhouse based in Israel, has entered the Indian market, introducing its ground-breaking security platform, ‘Hacckers‘: An eminent global bug bounty enclave, by hackers, for hackers. This state-of-the-art platform leverages the expertise of over 1,800 ethical hackers worldwide to offer unparalleled cybersecurity solutions.

Mr. Pankajj Ghode, Global CEO of Hacckers

Leading the charge as the Global CEO of Hacckers is Mr. Pankajj Ghode, an accomplished serial entrepreneur. With an impressive client base, including esteemed governments like Israel, UAE, Singapore, and heavyweight tech giants, Darknone has firmly established itself as an industry leader. With its headquarters in Israel and a strong presence in key locations such as Palo Alto, London, Dubai, India, and over 70 other strategic sites, Darknone has built a robust global network of expert hackers.

Mr. Ghode shared his vision for Hacckers, stating, “The global cybersecurity market is on the brink of exponential growth, with a potential market size estimated between $1.5 to $2.0 trillion, surpassing the vended market by tenfold. Our unwavering determination aims to position us as the primary player in this rapidly expanding industry.”

He further emphasized Haccker’s commitment to nurturing and empowering its elite hacker community through strategic partnerships with leading global cyber education hubs. Currently boasting a roster of over 1800 highly skilled hackers, the company aims to grow this number to 3000+ within six months, reinforcing its capabilities and extending its global reach.

With a visionary at the helm, Hacckers charts an unparalleled course of progress and innovation in the dynamic realm of cybersecurity. Mr. Pankajj Ghode’s unwavering dedication serves as the guiding light, illuminating the path to extraordinary growth.

As the company embarks on this transformative journey, its mission becomes clear: to empower organizations worldwide in fortifying their invaluable digital assets against ever-evolving threats.

Amidst these enthralling advances, Hacckers joyfully embraces the arrival of Aditya Shende, a prodigious young hacker, who now assumes the esteemed role of Co-Founder Chief Hacking Officer. Additionally, Sundeep Bose, the vanguard of pioneering brilliance within the Product and Engineering domain, joins as the Co-founder, setting the stage for a symphony of ingenuity and innovation.

Together, these remarkable minds shall forge a legacy of unmatched excellence, fortifying Hacckers’s prowess and kindling an eternal flame of progress that shall radiate across the global cybersecurity landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected] 

Hacckers Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/darknone-global-headquartered-in-israel-unveils-hacckers-a-ground-breaking-bug-bounty-platform-with-a-global-presence-301893438.html

SOURCE Darknone Global Inc.

