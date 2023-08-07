Marriott International Announces Executive Appointments in Asia Pacific

New leadership appointments set to accelerate company’s growth plans

SINGAPORE, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Marriott International (NASDAQ: MAR) announces new appointments to its Asia Pacific (excluding China) leadership team. These new appointments position the company for future growth in the region and tap into its leadership pool to better meet localized needs and support customers, associates, and owners.

“Asia Pacific remains a strategic market for the company, representing tremendous growth potential and exciting opportunities for the business,” said Rajeev Menon, President, Asia Pacific (excluding China), Marriott International. “I am confident that our new organizational structure positions us well for the next chapter of growth in the region.”

A 23-year veteran of the company, Christina Chan has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China). In her new elevated role, Christina will oversee Finance Operations, Asset Management, Compliance and Owner Relations; while providing counsel for the Administrative Finance, Business Analysis, and Feasibility teams in the region. During her career with Marriott, Christina has held critical leadership roles in Finance and Asset Management & Analysis.

Andrew Newmark has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China). With more than 30 years with Marriott, Andrew will lead the company’s Human Resources function in the region, strengthening Marriott’s ‘People first’ culture and ensuring the business attracts, engages, and develops best-in-class talent and leaders at all levels.

John Toomey has been appointed Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China). In his new role, John will oversee the consumer strategy for Marriott International in the region. This includes Brand Management, Marketing, Sales, Distribution, Revenue Management, Loyalty, Customer Experience, Digital and Communications. Across his 27-year career with Marriott, John has held a strong track record for driving performance and collaboration. Under his leadership, Marriott entered a partnership with digital giant, Rakuten, tapping into their 110-million-member base to expand the growth of the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty platform.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Oriol Montal has been appointed Managing Director, Luxury, Asia Pacific (excluding China), a role that underscores the company’s commitment to the growth and leadership of its preeminent luxury brand portfolio. Marriott’s luxury brands include: The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, St. Regis Hotels & Resorts, EDITION, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott and W Hotels Worldwide.

The company also appointed Karen Kim, a 30-year company veteran, as Vice President, Global Design, Asia Pacific (excluding China). In her new role, Karen will lead the Global Design team and project management for the region and oversee new hotel openings and renovations of operating hotels.

Since January 2022, Shawn Hill has been in the role of Chief Development Officer, Asia Pacific (excluding China). With a 26-year career with the company, Shawn leads Marriott’s development efforts for all brands, ensuring a steady pipeline of properties in the region. He recently oversaw one of the region’s largest development transactions with a single owner in Thailand. Karin Trantallis will continue her role as the Chief Legal Counsel, Asia Pacific to oversee the legal team across Asia Pacific, providing strategic direction and practical solutions on legal and business issues involved in commercial transactions, hotel development and operations, asset management, corporate governance, employment, and regulatory compliance. A 22-year company veteran, Neeraj Govil will continue to serve as Senior Vice President, Operations, Asia Pacific (excluding China). Neeraj and his team drive operational excellence for Marriott hotels, encompassing guest experience, brand and product strategy execution, and new hotel openings. He also provides strategic leadership for Marriott International in South Asia.

Continuing with our focus on local talent, a hyper-localized strategy and in-market expertise, the Asia Pacific markets where Marriott has a presence will continue to be led by Area Vice Presidents: Ranju Alex, Area Vice President, South Asia; Jakob Helgen, Area Vice President, Thailand, Vietnam, Cambodia and Myanmar; Karl Hudson, Area Vice President, Japan & Guam; Sean Hunt, Area Vice President, Australia, New Zealand and Pacific; Ramesh Jackson, Area Vice President, Indonesia & Malaysia; Duke Nam, Area Vice President, Korea & Philippines; and Gautam Bhandari, Senior Vice President, Hotel Development & Market Vice President, Singapore & Maldives (Premium and Select hotels).

With over 530 operating hotels across 22 countries and territories, and 24 leading hotel brands, the Asia Pacific region continues to be a significant growth engine for Marriott International.

