LONGi PV modules take “Chang’an” freight train to help achieve a greener Central-Asia

PRNewswire August 7, 2023

XI’AN, China, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — On August 3, the inaugural ceremony of the China Railway Express (Xi’anTashkent) freight train for exporting LONGi’s PV modules to buttress ShaanxiUzbekistan economic and trade cooperation was successfully held at Xi’an. With a clear train whistle, “Chang’an”, the freight train loaded with 20MW PV modules (first batch of products for the 1GW project in Uzbekistan), set off for Uzbekistan to support the green and low-carbon development of Central Asian countries.

LONGi PV modules take “Chang’an” freight train to help achieve a greener Central-Asia. (PRNewsfoto/LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.)

The construction of 1GW project in Uzbekistan was signed during the visit of the Uzbekistan Energy Minister to China and currently is the largest PV project invested by Chinese enterprises overseas. According to the agreement, China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC) will build two 500MW solar power plant in Uzbekistan’s Qashqadaryo and Buxoro regions. As the most reliable and intimate partner of China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEEC), LONGi successfully won the bid and will exclusive supply all the 1GW PV modules. As the largest overseas N-type PV plant, the 1GW project in Uzbekistan will adopt LONGi’s latest product Hi-MO 7 and all PV modules will be successively transported by “Chang’an” in 60th shipments with 3,000 containers. When put into operation, it is expected to generate 2.3 billion kWh of electricity annually, reducing natural gas consumption by about 588 cubic meters per year.

The Hi-MO 7 modules used in the project in Uzbekistan, is LONGi’s latest product launched in May this year at the Shanghai SNEC exhibition. It is a next-gen high-efficiency module designed for the global utility market. The product uses LONGi’s HPDC cell technology based on N-type silicon wafers and incorporates SMBB welding technology on the module end. It maintains the standard module size of M10-72c (2278x1134mm) and can achieve a mass production module power of up to 580W with an efficiency of 22.5%. The module is particularly suitable for application in deserts and Gobi with high surface reflectivity and high environmental temperatures. Compared with mainstream bifacial modules, Hi-MO 7 can achieve a 3% increase in power generation. Based on high-quality silicon wafers, cells and module packaging design optimizations, LONGi provides a linear power output warranty with an annual degradation rate less than 0.38%, effectively ensuring long-term benefits for customers.

Over the years, LONGi has always been focusing on customer value, continuously reducing LCOE via technological R&D and innovations. Since April 2021, LONGi has broken the world record for solar cell efficiency in different technical routes 14 times, and it recently achieved a new 33.5% efficiency for its perovskite/crystalline silicon tandem solar cells based on commercial CZ silicon wafers. Facing the trend of global energy transition, LONGi continues to innovate on products and services, allowing more people worldwide, especially those in developing and underdeveloped countries and regions, to enjoy affordable clean energy.

Zhong Baoshen, Chairman of LONGi stated that the shipment of modules to Uzbekistan is the first overseas PV power generation project after the China-Central Asia Summit. It represents the important responsibility and mission undertaken by Chinese companies in the global energy field under the “Belt and Road” initiative. Looking forward, LONGi will continue to cooperate with partners and engage in the construction of new energy projects in Central Asia, supporting the development of PV industry along the B&R initiative with reliable and high-quality products.

LONGi has achieved great results since the implementation of this national initiative. In 2022, LONGi provided 1/3 of the core equipment for PV projects in five Central Asian countries. In Uzbekistan, it participated in several government-led projects, including PV projects of the State Tax Committee Building of Uzbekistan, Almalyk Mining-Metallurgical Complex, and Uzbek State University of World Languages. In February this year, the company signed three MOU cooperation agreements with Uzbekistan and will also be deeply involved in the country’s green energy transition in the years to come.

So far, Chang’an has shipped LONGi’s modules overseas for export for over 100 times, totaling 5,000+ HC containers. It has been to Netherland, Germany, Belgium and other different countries. LONGi will continue to deepen cooperation with countries and enterprises in Central Asia, lead technological innovation during the “Belt and Road” construction and promote the development of the industry.

SOURCE LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd.

