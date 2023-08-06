AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Who wants to be a billionaire? The US Mega Millions lottery frenzy ramps up across Australia with Tuesday’s record-breaking $2.4 Billion* jackpot up for grabs only at LottoGo.com.au.

PRNewswire August 7, 2023

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — True to its name, the Mega Millions jackpot has gotten the week off to an exciting start by soaring to a gigantic $2.4 billion* after rolling consecutively for 31 draws. Lottery lovers across Australia don’t have to sit on the sidelines when it comes to this American giant. Instead, they can unlock a chance at winning the largest Mega Millions jackpot of all time at LottoGo.com.au today.

5 Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year, including the $1.348 billion (USD) prize in January which was the second-largest in the lottery’s history until now. This jackpot has been climbing since April after a $20 million (USD) prize was won in New York.

With tomorrow’s draw fast approaching, the anticipation around the world mounts, with both seasoned lottery players and newcomers across Australia flocking to get their hands on tickets and a chance at this giant prize.

Tom Brodie, Founder and CEO of LottoGo.com.au, said: “We’re so excited to be giving our LottoGoGetters the chance to win one of the most legendary jackpot prizes on earth. This is truly a historic moment, and we’re excited to be at the forefront of such an incredible opportunity. Our mission has always been to deliver exceptional and secure experiences to our Aussie players, and we couldn’t be prouder to provide a gateway to this unbelievable prize.”

The next Mega Millions draw takes place on Tuesday 8th August 2023 at 10:59pm ET. If a player’s ticket matches all six winning numbers from the drawing, they’ll win the jackpot. However, there are also smaller prizes depending on how many numbers are matched.

For a chance to win one of the biggest-ever jackpots, players can head to LottoGo.com.au to register for free and secure their tickets: www.lottogo.com.au/en/lotteries/megamillions-au/play

*18+. Deductions & T&Cs Apply. Winning amounts listed are calculated and credited in AUD. Amounts may differ due to exchange rate fluctuations.

LottoGo.com.au is licensed and regulated by the Northern Territory Government of Australia for Australian customers (For full details of LottoGo.com.au‘s Regulatory Body please see T&Cs) and has more than 3,000,000 players. Think! About your choices. Gamble Responsibly. Call Gambling Help on 1800 858 858. www.gambleaware.com.au

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/who-wants-to-be-a-billionaire-the-us-mega-millions-lottery-frenzy-ramps-up-across-australia-with-tuesdays-record-breaking-2-4-billion-jackpot-up-for-grabs-only-at-lottogocomau-301894229.html

SOURCE LottoGo.com.au

