Oracle Strengthens Australia’s Digital Economy with a New Government Cloud

CANBERRA, Australia, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — To meet rapidly growing global demand from public sector organizations, Oracle announced the new Oracle Cloud for Australian Government and Defense in Canberra. Offering over 100 services, the new region is a complete and highly secure hyperscale cloud platform that allows customers to build and run applications. It is physically isolated from Oracle’s other public and government cloud regions and shares no backbone connections with them, including the existing Sydney and Melbourne public regions that are available to all Oracle Cloud customers. The completed IRAP assessment at PROTECTED level provides assurance to Australian public sector organizations that Oracle Cloud for the Australian Government and Defense adheres to appropriate security controls.

“The ACT Government welcomes Oracle’s investment in this new capability here in Canberra,” said Andrew Barr, chief minister and treasurer, ACT Government. “The cloud region will be an important addition to our city’s digital infrastructure and adds to the depth and breadth of the capabilities that our cyber security sector can offer.”

“The Australian federal government has budgeted more than US$1.3 billion for digital and ICT in its 2023-24 budget, and we’re committed to helping strengthen Australia’s digital economy. Australia’s private and public sectors have trusted Oracle to help accelerate innovation for more than two decades,” said Stephen Bovis, regional managing director, Australia and New Zealand, Oracle. “The addition of the new government cloud reinforces our commitment to delivering a secure, scalable, and high-performing cloud platform and business applications that are built to meet the stringent security standards necessary to protect Australia’s most important data. With the new region, public sector organizations can now bring their most important workloads and applications to the cloud, helping drive organizational growth while delivering improved services to Australian citizens.”

Government cloud customers will have access to over 100 Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) services and applications, including Oracle Autonomous Database, MySQL HeatWave Database Service, Oracle Container Engine for Kubernetes, Oracle Cloud VMware Solution, as well as integrated security capabilities such as zero-trust architecture and Oracle Cloud Guard. Oracle provides this consistent set of cloud services across all 45 cloud regions, giving public sector organizations a government cloud with the same capabilities and pricing as Oracle’s commercial cloud regions. These applications and services will help the public sector harness data to uncover new value and optimize workloads, typically without requiring costly re-architecture. In addition, since 2020, Oracle has maintained a whole-of-government (WofG) agreement with the Digital Transformation Agency (DTA) to make it easier for Australian government agencies to purchase Oracle products and services.

Supporting the Public Sector with Security and Data Sovereignty

Oracle has decades of experience securing data and applications and with its security-first approach, customers have access to capabilities across a broad array of services that make highly secure implementations easy, cost effective, and fully integrated. Oracle Cloud for Australian Government and Defense enables customers to deploy applications that adhere to Australian data sovereignty and residency regulations for locally hosted sensitive data.*

“Digital sovereignty has been a growing issue, with governments increased needs for control over their data, infrastructure, resources, and software. Increasingly, governments are engaging and partnering with trusted cloud partners to stay abreast of their challenges in this journey,” said Daphne Chung, research director of cloud services and software, IDC Asia/Pacific. “Despite economic uncertainties, IDC forecasts Australia public cloud services to grow at a five-year CAGR of 19.2 percent to become a US$19.2 billion market in 2026.”

For additional protection, Oracle Cloud for Australian Government and Defense is restricted to public sector organizations and their partners. Oracle is currently the only hyperscale cloud provider to operate physically separate cloud regions for governments outside the U.S., with eight government regions across the U.S., U.K., and Australia, in addition to multiple air-gapped isolated regions for the U.S. government.

“Building on our experience with sovereign government regions in the U.S. and the U.K., Oracle is providing the Australian government with cloud infrastructure that has the same services and consistent global pricing as our public cloud regions. Why should governments have to pay more and get less?” said Rand Waldron, vice president, global government sector, Oracle. “This region, restricted to the government community, will make it easier for Australia to bring its most important systems to the cloud and take advantage of the unique efficiency, support, and capability that Oracle offers to drive their mission success.”

Customers and Partners Embrace Oracle Cloud

OCI supports private and public sector organizations globally by offering a wide range of distributed cloud deployment options beyond public cloud regions, including Dedicated Region and Exadata [email protected], which can assist with applications where data proximity and low-latency in specific locations are of critical importance.

