AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

ATFX achieving “APAC Best Broker Award”

PRNewswire August 7, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 (UF AWARDS APAC 2023), hosted by the renowned industry expo iFX EXPO’s organizer, Ultimate Fintech, came to a successful conclusion. Once again, ATFX demonstrated its outstanding capabilities and secured the following prestigious awards “APAC Best Broker Award”.

During the award ceremony, the ATFX Thailand team attended, and the award was accepted on behalf of the brand by Mr. Arthiphant Thongchandr, ATFX (Thailand) General Manager.

Winning this authoritative award in the Asia-Pacific region not only signifies ATFX’s world-class broker operations but also reflects the brand’s continually expanding culture, reaching new heights. It is worth mentioning that in this year, ATFX has already received other significant awards such as “Most Trusted Forex Broker”, “Best Global Forex Broker” and “Best Value Forex Broker”.

With the continuous expansion of ATFX’s global business and the increasing recognition in the industry, its international influence has grown as well. From international financial conferences to renowned global media, from industry institution evaluations to local professional media, ATFX is being recognized and awarded everywhere it goes. We believe that in the future, the brand will continue to achieve remarkable accomplishments.

ATFX
ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the United Arab Emirates, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC, through acquisition of RSA). (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-achieving-apac-best-broker-award-301894278.html

SOURCE ATFX

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.