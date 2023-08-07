ATFX achieving “APAC Best Broker Award”

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recently, the Ultimate Fintech Awards APAC 2023 (UF AWARDS APAC 2023), hosted by the renowned industry expo iFX EXPO’s organizer, Ultimate Fintech, came to a successful conclusion. Once again, ATFX demonstrated its outstanding capabilities and secured the following prestigious awards “APAC Best Broker Award”.

During the award ceremony, the ATFX Thailand team attended, and the award was accepted on behalf of the brand by Mr. Arthiphant Thongchandr, ATFX (Thailand) General Manager.

Winning this authoritative award in the Asia-Pacific region not only signifies ATFX’s world-class broker operations but also reflects the brand’s continually expanding culture, reaching new heights. It is worth mentioning that in this year, ATFX has already received other significant awards such as “Most Trusted Forex Broker”, “Best Global Forex Broker” and “Best Value Forex Broker”.

With the continuous expansion of ATFX’s global business and the increasing recognition in the industry, its international influence has grown as well. From international financial conferences to renowned global media, from industry institution evaluations to local professional media, ATFX is being recognized and awarded everywhere it goes. We believe that in the future, the brand will continue to achieve remarkable accomplishments.

ATFX

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) in the United Arab Emirates, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC, through acquisition of RSA). (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-achieving-apac-best-broker-award-301894278.html

SOURCE ATFX