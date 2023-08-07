Silks Hotel Group’s Sustainable Savors – Elevating Sustainable Development with Taiwan’s Revitalized Salt Industry

TAIPEI, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Get ready to add some extra flavor to your hotel experiences! As transformation and innovation challenges are faced by traditional industries, the 200-year-old artificial sun-dried salt industry stands resilient. Regent Taipei and Silks Place Tainan, sister hotels of Silks Hotel Group, have united their vision with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Together, they have partnered with salt fields in Taiwan to champion sustainable development and help to reintroduce the fading magnificence of the once-flourishing centuries-old salt industry.

Regent Taipei partnered with Zhou Nan Salt Field, one of the last two remaining sun-dried salt fields on Taiwan’s southwest coast, to showcase their commitment to sustainable development and promote locally sourced ingredients. Originally established in 1824, the salt field thrived until the decline of natural sun-dried salt in 2001. However, thanks to the efforts of the Chiayi County Budai Cultural Association, the farm was revitalized in 2008, breathing new life into the historic salt fields. Through cultural and tourism education, people now forge a friendly and sustainable connection with the salt fields.

For this collaboration, Zhou Nan Salt Field has handpicked seven locally sourced Taiwanese salt products to be featured at Robin’s Grill, located on the second floor of Regent Taipei. The steakhouse is offering a “Salt Sommelier” service to guide guests in ensuring each bite is perfectly accentuated by a chosen local salt. This unique collaboration also incorporates the different locally sourced salts into unique salads and desserts. Here, the locally sourced salts intertwine harmoniously with unique salads and desserts, delivering an unrivaled “farm-to-table” experience that leaves a lasting impression on every palate. Additionally, Regent Taipei introduced a rejuvenating spa treatment at their award-winning Wellspring Spa that incorporates everything salt from an exfoliating bamboo salt scrub to mugwort salt bath and four salt-inspired post-treatment snacks, providing a holistic and revitalizing “farm-to-skin” experience.

Silks Place Tainan, following the sustainable development philosophy of Silks Hotel Group, has signed the “Salt Field Adoption Program” with Taiwan Patron Cultural & Creative Co. which operates Jingzijiao Wapan Salt Fields in Beimen, Tainan. They introduced the harvested sea salt into the hotel’s restaurant ingredient and provided mugwort bath salts to guests to relieve travel fatigue.

Located in Beimen, Tainan, the Jingzaijiao Wapan Salt Fields proudly stand as Taiwan’s largest and oldest salt drying field, with a sun-drying tradition spanning 360 years since the Qing Dynasty. Through their meticulous “three exposures and nine sun-drying” process, they produce the highly esteemed “Taiwan fine salt” known for its purity and rarity. Silks Place Tainan actively engages in co-creation with the local community by adopting around 100 square meters of crystallization ponds, yielding approximately 500 kilograms of salt annually. This partnership enables the hotel to promote Taiwan’s local ingredients and integration of “food education” into its restaurants’ ethos, advocating sustainable dining practices. With a focus on culinary innovation, the chef team crafts flavored salts using natural two-layer salt infused with ingredients like garlic, red onions, and tomato basil. These unique salts not only replace imported seasonings but also contribute to Taiwan’s promotion of local produce.

Silks Place Tainan has launched a specially curated “Salt” family room package, immersing guests in the world of salt farming. Guests can visit the historic Jingzijiao Wapan Salt Fields as experienced salt workers guide them through the traditional salt production process. Donning conical hats, guests will experience the joy of hands-on salt harvesting, connecting with centuries-old traditions. After the harvesting, “salt halide,” a natural coagulant crafted from concentrated seawater and a blend of minerals, is combined with high-quality soy milk to create a fragrant salt halide tofu pudding to enjoy. The family room package includes a three-day, two-night “farm-to-learn” stay at Silks Place Tainan’s Family Suite complete with breakfast. One child under the age of 11 can also enjoy a complimentary full experience. Book through the official website enjoy a 30% discount on High-Speed Rail tickets. Through these initiatives, Silks Hotel Group shares Taiwan’s finest local ingredients, embracing sustainable the farm-to-table, farm-to-skin, and farm-to-learn ideas.

Silks Hotel Group upholds social responsibility in our every day practices to integrate new aspects of sustainability into our every day experiences. Within the hospitality industry, every facet revolves around individuals and our society—the dedicated workers who tirelessly craft exceptional experiences for our esteemed guests and the local businesses we collaborate with to celebrate and preserve the vibrant culture, arts, and cuisine. This interconnectedness forms the very fabric of our hotels and we hope to further minimize its environmental footprint and promote sustainability through our services and community initiatives.

All prices are subject to an additional 10% service charge

Regent Taipei booking website / phone number:

https://www.regenttaiwan.com/overview/news-events / 02 2523 8000

Silks Place Tainan booking website / phone number:

https://member.silkshotelgroup.com/SPTN / 06 390 3000

Silks Group Introduction:

Founded in 1990, Silks Hotel Group (formerly FIH Regent Group), is one of the top Asia-based hotel management companies as well as the largest and most profitable hotel group listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. The group currently owns and operates the international luxury hotel Regent Taipei and five diverse hotel brands: cultural luxury lifestyle hotel brand Silks Place, hot spring resort Wellspring by Silks, art and design focused boutique Silks Club, crossover urban resort Silks X, and stylish boutique hotel chain Just Sleep. In addition to hotels, Silks Hotel Group has also expanded its footprint in the Food and Beverage industry, and other renowned attractions.

Hotels under management and operation of the group include locations in Taipei, Yilan, Hualien, Tainan, Kaoshiung, and more. For more information, please visit www.silkshotelgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/silks-hotel-groups-sustainable-savors–elevating-sustainable-development-with-taiwans-revitalized-salt-industry-301894400.html

SOURCE Silks Hotel Group