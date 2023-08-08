ViewSonic Partners with RM Technology and SaxaVord at the Goodwood Festival of Speed to Inspire the Next Generation of Space Explorers

BREA, Calif., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Goodwood Festival of Speed witnessed a groundbreaking collaboration among ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions; RM Technology, a British EdTech company; and SaxaVord, renowned for Europe’s first vertical rocket launch. Together, they launched Starflight Academy – an immersive virtual experience to ignite children’s passion for space exploration. Held within the festival’s Future Lab space, Starflight Academy used ViewSonic’s cutting-edge 3D virtual learning platform, UNIVERSE, to connect 750+ students with commercial crew astronaut, Mike Mongo, and showcase the limitless possibilities of space exploration, inspiring young minds to reach for the stars.

From July 13th to 16th, amidst the grandeur of Goodwood House in West Sussex, England, Starflight Academy welcomed schools from across the United Kingdom to experience four captivating virtual sessions held within UNIVERSE’s Space room. The highlight of the event was an interactive session with commercial crew astronaut, Mike Mongo, whose firsthand expertise inspired students. Through live chat and collaboration boards, students could interact with him and listen to his inspirational talk. As Mike expressed, ” UNIVERSE is an immersive virtual environment, and we are going to be using it to travel all over the world – and maybe even in space! – in the future “.

During the virtual sessions, onlookers actively engaged in the discussions, posing questions through an additional on-site UNIVERSE account, while witnessing the interesting sessions on the impressive ViewBoard IFP7562 75″ large-format interactive display, complete with live captions via myViewBoard . Mike stressed the educational value these experiences deliver, stating: “Engaging solutions like UNIVERSE and ViewBoard play a crucial role in inspiring the next generation of space explorers, providing them with innovative tools and immersive experiences to nurture their passion for understanding the cosmos.”

Throughout the event, the ‘Design a Rocket’ competition sparked creativity among Starflight Academy visitors. The environment was filled with a wealth of rocket information, complemented by an impressive NASA rocket for students to explore and interact with. Immersed in the UNIVERSE virtual world, attendees explored an array of rocket information and designs on the Resource Boards, while strolling amidst captivating 3D models of rockets that ignited their imagination. Using myViewBoard software on the TD1655 16″ Touch Portable Monitor, participants sketched their rocket designs and every day, the finest designs were chosen as winners. The UNIVERSE team worked through the night to transform these 2D drawings into breathtaking 3D models, proudly showcasing them in the Space room the following day.

The ViewSonic collaboration with RM Technology and SaxaVord at the Goodwood Festival of Speed proved to be a resounding success. Through innovative technology and a desire to inspire the next generation of space enthusiasts, this partnership left a lasting impact on all who experienced it. As we look to the future, the prospects of space exploration have never looked brighter, and with initiatives like this, the cosmos may soon welcome a new wave of explorers, scientists, and dreamers, ready to push the boundaries of human achievement beyond the stars.

