Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Puzzel as the 2023 Company of the Year for Innovative CCaaS Solutions & Advanced AI Capabilities

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan recently researched the cloud contact center industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Puzzel with the 2023 European Company of the Year Award. Puzzel is a market-leading European contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) software provider with over 20 years of industry-proven experience, delivering a superior customer experience (CX) by combining an empathetic human touch with disruptive technologies.

The company’s suite features a comprehensive set of productivity and planning tools to boost performance and build an enhanced CX. This approach enables organizations to automate tasks, deliver a personalized service, and provide timely insights, with a seamless combination of live and self-service interactions, helping them meet the unique challenges of the digital age.

The company’s state-of-the-art solutions streamline workflows for agents and boost performance to drive business growth. For instance, customers leveraging Puzzel’s Digital Engagement solution report an average cost reduction of 50% per service request, resolving 90% of cases on the first contact. Additionally, customers consistently receive 60% fewer inbound calls, resulting in a 35% better conversion rate, contributing to sustainable business success.

“Puzzel’s impressive achievements are a direct result of its client-centric approach. The company grasps the industry’s ever-evolving needs and strives to create tailored solutions that meet those demands. By working closely with its customer board, Puzzel gains invaluable insights and feedback. It feeds this information into its product development process and provides personalized guidance to clients, delivering optimal results,” said Riana Barnard, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan.

The company’s highly versatile suite integrates with most third-party applications, from customer relationship management (CRM) to secure payment systems. Moreover, Puzzel’s customer service platform blends omnichannel technology and artificial intelligence (AI) functionalities to deliver meaningful data and provide timely support. To attain these outstanding achievements, Puzzel employs its sophisticated AI-based capabilities that include advanced technologies, such as voice bots, intelligent virtual assistants, natural language processing, chatbots, behavioral analytics, and speech recognition, among other cutting-edge features.

Today, Puzzel is constantly innovating and staying abreast of technology. As a result, the company is well positioned to capitalize on potential future growth opportunities, strengthening its strong leadership and effective strategies in the European CCaaS market.

“Deep local knowledge of core markets underpins its client-centric focus. Frost & Sullivan specifically commends Puzzel for leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation to make interactions even more personalized and efficient by bringing customer intent and context sharper into focus,” noted Bernardin Arnason, Industry Principal ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Puzzel’s success in being named 2023 Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan is a testament to the unwavering dedication and innovative spirit of our incredible team, as well as our close collaboration with our customers. We take great pride in delivering exceptional experiences through our customer engagement solutions and leveraging advanced AI technologies to revolutionise the contact centre industry. As we move forward, we will continue to push the boundaries of AI ensuring our customers stay at the cutting edge of CX, while also ensuring operational efficiency,” comments Frederic Laziou, CEO of Puzzel.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence, in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership, in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

To find out more about Puzzel and the Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award, download the report at: https://www.frost.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/08/Award-Writeup_Puzzel.pdf

About Puzzel

Puzzel is the leading European provider of Customer Engagement Solutions. Every day, more than 1,200 organizations across 40 countries use our software to deliver smart customer experiences, blending the powers of people and technology to serve customers efficiently, effectively and with empathy. The Puzzel Customer Engagement Platform enables organizations to create rich journeys for their customers, with a mix of live and self-service experiences that give people the freedom to choose when, where and how they get help. Artificial intelligence is harnessed at every touchpoint to automate tasks, provide insight, and personalize service and support. Puzzle also includes a suite productivity and planning tools to empower managers and agents to reach their goals and continuously improve performance. With 20+ years of experience in the industry, Puzzel is the CCaaS provider organizations trust when every moment matters. For more information, visit www.puzzel.com.

