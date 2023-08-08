NAGAWORLD HOSTS INTERNATIONAL CSR & SUSTAINABILITY SUMMIT 2023 AND ASIA RESPONSIBLE ENTERPRISE AWARDS 2023

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NagaWorld was honoured to host the International CSR & Sustainability (ICS) Summit 2023 and the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2023, organised by regional NGO Enterprise Asia for the first time in Cambodia on 30 June 2023.

Held in the grand ballroom of NagaWorld, delegates from over 19 countries attended the ICS Summit 2023, serving as a global platform for attendees to strengthen ties and identify opportunities to shape Asia towards a more sustainable and progressive market. The summit offered valuable exposure and updates on the latest trends in corporate social responsibility (CSR), ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and sustainability.

Following the summit, the AREA 2023 awarded 78 ESG champions for driving impactful and sustainable change to build a better Asia. Widely regarded as the gold standard for CSR and sustainability practice, the AREA is the most prominent CSR and ESG recognition program across Asia recognising business leaders and organisations for championing sustainable and responsible business practices in 8 categories: Green Leadership, Social Empowerment, Health Promotion, Investment in People, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Corporate Sustainability Reporting, and Responsible Business Leadership.

“We are honoured to play host to the first ever International CSR & Sustainability Summit in Cambodia, with their theme “Sustainability as the Great Equaliser”, which seeks to encourage businesses to leverage sustainability to contribute to a better world,” said Mr. Pern Chen, Managing Director at NagaWorld. “Our CSR initiatives through NagaWorld Kind Hearts is reaching its milestone of a decade, and it is good to see the message of CSR & sustainability spread throughout the local community.”

NagaWorld Kind Hearts, established in March 2014 by employees to engage in CSR, recently supported Enterprise Asia in its “1 Million Bikes, 1 Million Lights” programme, which involved the provision of bicycles to out-of-school children in rural areas. The bicycles will help facilitate the children’s journey to school and access to education. The bicycle handover ceremony took place at the Place of Rescue in the Kombol district of Phnom Penh and was received by representatives of Place of Rescue Centre I – Mr. Kong Kim, Committees Member and Mr. Ham Sophal, school director.

About NagaWorld

NagaWorld, the largest multi-award winning world-class integrated resort in the Mekong region, is situated majestically next to Phnom Penh’s river confluence, and strategically located close to the central business district and many top attractions in the city. Its two luxurious hotel complexes offer 1,658 elegantly-appointed suites and rooms with modern designs and premium amenities for the ultimate comfort and convenience. Guests have access to more than 20 food & beverage outlets and clubs, all-suite luxury spas, daily live entertainment performances on multiple stages, and state-of-the-art, 2,000-seater NABA Theatre at NagaWorld2. Linking the 2 properties is Cambodia’s first underground retail gallery, NagaCity Walk, with over 200 duty-free luxury brands.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

