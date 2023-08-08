INFiLED Partners with RealProtec for Gwangju Content Cube VX Studio

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Supported by a highly skilled team and leveraging cutting-edge LED technologies from INFiLED and Brompton Technology, RealProtec, a leading technology company specializing in innovative solutions for South Korea’s film and media industries, has paved the way for the development of Gwangju Content Cube (GCC) VX Studio. Operated by the Gwangju Information & Content Agency, GCC VX Studio is the largest virtual production studio in South Korea.

With the aim of streamlining production processes and bringing creative visions to life efficiently and cost-effectively, RealProtec, in collaboration with CJ OliveNetworks and Jinwoo M&C, has established GCC as a versatile space equipped with state-of-the-art content production infrastructure for movies, games, animations, and immersive experiences such as VR, AR, and MR. Moreover, GCC is expected to foster the growth of cultural content-related start-ups and stimulate the job market in Gwangju.

INFiLED‘s dedication to delivering cutting-edge LED technologies has made them an ideal partner for this project. The company has provided its state-of-the-art LED products, including the DB2.6 S8C LED panels, which measure an impressive 30m wide by 6m tall, for the main LED wall. Additionally, the DF3.9mk-C8 LED panels have been utilized for the 10m by 5m floor, while the AR3.91 S8C panels have been installed to create a visually stunning 15m by 10m ceiling. These LED panels offer exceptional image quality, reliability, and performance, guaranteeing an immersive content experience.

In conjunction with INFiLED’s LED solutions, Brompton’s Tessera SX40 LED processors and Tessera XD 10G data distribution units have been integrated into the studio. This integration enables outstanding visual performance and ensures a seamless user experience, further enhancing the immersive environment.

The GCC VX Studio project, made possible through the collaborative efforts of INFiLED, Brompton, and RealProtec, showcases their commitment to offering top-tier LED display solutions. Michael Hao, CEO of INFiLED, expressed his excitement, “Partnering with RealProtec and Brompton Technology has allowed us to bring our expertise and technology to create a truly immersive content experience within the GCC VX Studio. As a leading player in the LED display industry, we prioritize innovation and quality to ensure we remain at the forefront of the market. The integration of xR/VP technology demonstrates our commitment to pushing the boundaries of the LED display industry.”

“We’re thrilled to be part of the VX Studio project, a groundbreaking initiative establishing South Korea’s first hybrid realistic photography facility, capable of simultaneously operating LED wall-based In-Camera VFX (ICVFX) and XR stages. This strengthens both local and global immersive content industries. Brompton Technology’s continuous expansion of LED video processing possibilities, in collaboration with partners like INFiLED and RealProtec, is exemplified by remarkable projects such as GCC VX Studio. This underscores our team’s unwavering dedication to innovative LED processing solutions.” says Elijah Ebo, Director of APAC Operations at Brompton Technology.

For more information about INFiLED's LED display solutions, please visit www.infiled.com

