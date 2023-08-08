Herbalife Releases Second Global Sustainability Report

New Report Underscores the Global Health and Wellness Company’s Commitments to Product, People and Planet

HONG KONG, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Premier health and wellness company, Herbalife, has released its second Global Sustainability Report: Live Your Best Life. The report covers the impacts the Company made from 2021-2022 and provides transparency into its sustainable business practices and commitments across three priority areas: quality product, healthy people and communities, and a thriving planet.

“The release of our second Global Sustainability Report underscores our commitment to embedding sustainability into the fabric of our business in Asia Pacific and around the globe,” said Stephen Conchie, Regional President for Asia Pacific and China, Herbalife. “Underpinning all our efforts is our mission to meet the evolving needs of our independent distributors, customers, employees, investors and communities – while fulfilling our purpose of helping people live their best lives and contributing to improving the overall health of our communities and our planet.”

Prioritizing the areas where the Company can have the greatest impact, Herbalife’s Global Sustainability strategy focuses on environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and transparent governance practices. This strategy is informed by stakeholder priorities, enterprise risks and is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In 2022, Herbalife conducted a formal stakeholder assessment to gather insight on its sustainability performance, priorities, and how the company could enhance its sustainability transparency and reporting. This assessment allowed Herbalife to identify the most significant sustainability issues facing the company.

The Herbalife 2021-2022 Global Sustainability Report highlights the company’s achievements in each of the three priority areas, including:

Quality Product

Approximately 700 products launched globally, including 40 products launched across 14 markets in the Asia Pacific region

region Maintained recognition as the World’s #1 brand for Weight Management and Well-being*, as well as World’s #1 brand in Health Shakes**

Received more than 40 awards and recognitions for product quality and excellence, including:

Symbol of National Quality certification for product quality for the 11th consecutive year from the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry in Taiwan



Gold Products for Public Health recognition for 33 products from the Vietnam Association of Functional Food in 2021 and 2022



Customers’ Most Trusted Brand Award – functional health food category, in 2022. The award was sponsored by Korea’s Ministries of Trade, Industry and Energy, and Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs

Healthy People

Received 10 awards for best-in-class offerings for its HN Grow mobile app, which delivers educational training to its independent distributors

Partnered with government organizations across Mexico , Brazil , Indonesia , and India , that support campaigns on obesity and noncommunicable disease prevention through healthy lifestyle and nutrition education, food handling and hygiene

, , , and , that support campaigns on obesity and noncommunicable disease prevention through healthy lifestyle and nutrition education, food handling and hygiene Expanded partnership with nonprofit organizations to support more than 20 programs focused on health wellness and nutrition worldwide, including:

Partnered with The Global FoodBanking Network in 2022 for their Food Bank Incubator program in Southeast Asia , supporting the development and sustainability of food bank systems across five countries in Asia Pacific – Vietnam , the Philippines , Malaysia , Indonesia and Thailand

, supporting the development and sustainability of food bank systems across five countries in – , , , and Close to 4,000 children in eight Asia Pacific markets participated in the Herbalife STAR Program in 2021 and 2022 to learn how to build healthy eating habits and an active lifestyle

Thriving Planet

Removed 322 metric tons of virgin plastic (representing 2.5% of total plastic use) from its product packaging by including 25% recycled materials (PCR) into its Formula 1 product packaging in select markets

Recycled 5,475 metric tons of plastic and the materials from its sales and distribution centers in over 30 markets around the world

Announced a two-year global responsibility partnership with Plastic Bank in 2022, with the aim of preventing over 180,000 kilograms of plastic from entering oceans by the end of 2023 (impact in Indonesia )

) Submitted over 712,000 product canisters, equivalent to 36 metric tons of plastic packaging for recycling, through the implementation of the Simply Recycle Challenge across Asia Pacific markets in 2022. The recycling campaign also contributed to 1,421 trees planted in partnership with the non-profit organization One Tree Planted

Additionally, through the generous support of the Company’s independent distributors and employees, the Herbalife Nutrition Foundation (HNF) continues to provide the proper nutrition and education necessary for the wellness of children and communities. HNF granted US$5.12 million to 178 local organizations in 2022, including US$1.2 million to 41 charity organizations in the Asia Pacific region, benefitting 229,000 children worldwide.

Herbalife’s Global Sustainability Report can be viewed in full here.

About Herbalife Ltd.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company and community that has been changing people’s lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle in order to live their best life.

For more information, visit https://ir.herbalife.com.

* Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2023ed, weight management and wellbeing definition; combined % RSP share GBO, 2022 data.

** Source Euromonitor International Limited; per Consumer Health 2023ed, Health Shake as per sports protein powder, sports protein RTDs, meal replacement, supplement nutrition drinks and protein supplements, combined % RSP share GBO, 2022 data.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/herbalife-releases-second-global-sustainability-report-301895320.html

SOURCE Herbalife Asia Pacific