PLDT AND RADISYS, A JIO PLATFORMS COMPANY, EXPLORE MORE EXCITING AND MEANINGFUL DIGITAL EXPERIENCES FOR FILIPINOS

PRNewswire August 8, 2023

MANILA, Philippines, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The Philippines’ leading integrated telco, PLDT Inc. (PLDT) (PSE:  TEL) (NYSE: PHI), is in advanced talks with US-based Radisys® Corporation, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, to explore building and launching cutting edge digital experiences for Filipinos.

“As part of PLDT’s purpose to inspire innovation and our mission to deliver meaningful connections for all our customers, we look forward to closely working with Radisys to help us usher in more immersive and exciting digital experiences for tech-savvy Filipinos as we look into the future,” said PLDT and Smart President and CEO Alfredo S. Panlilio.

“Radisys is thrilled at the prospect of a collaborative partnership with PLDT, tapping into the broad range of solutions available across Jio Platforms. We are eager to leverage our past experience in successfully launching similar innovations in India as we embark on this strategic alliance with PLDT,” said Arun Bhikshesvaran, President and CEO, Radisys.

Radisys is a US-based multinational solutions provider and a subsidiary of Jio Platforms. These companies design, industrialize and deploy a range of cutting-edge networking, communications, devices and digital engagement platforms in India and globally.

 

SOURCE PLDT

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it.

