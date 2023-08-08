HOTELA Revolutionizes Japan’s Luxury Home Market with Innovative Co-ownership Model

Revolutionary co-ownership model set to transform the luxury home landscape

Simple financing, 90% share of booking revenue, and five-star luxury hotel experiences available at 1/16 th of the price

TOKYO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — HOTELA KK (headquartered in Tokyo, Japan; CEO: Kyle Burns), the luxury real-estate pioneer, today announced its official market entry with the launch of its multi-language website and dedicated sales concierge now live at: https://www.hotela.co.jp.

Founded in Japan, HOTELA KK aims to redefine luxury second homes with innovative solutions. With a global team of experts, HOTELA introduces an innovative co-ownership model, making luxury living more accessible through a new and innovative co-ownership model, complete with simplified financing and management, all available via a single website and connected concierge.

With seed funding of ¥250 million Japanese yen (HK$13 million[1]), HOTELA has a ¥11 billion Japanese yen (HK$604 million) sales forecast, beginning with two HOTELA designer bespoke, built-for-purpose, luxury properties in Niseko, Hokkaido to go on limited sale from 8 August 2023.

Nestled in Asia’s premier ski and summer destination, the Niseko site creates an exceptional neighborhood experience and sets the stage for future HOTELA locations as the co-ownership model extends to other regions of Japan with a goal of enabling more people to discover the untapped potential of Japan’s millions of underutilized second homes, breathing much-needed new life into areas through HOTELA communities.

“Outstanding and timeless architecture was our creative goal from the outset,” says Riccardo Tossani, principal architect of Riccardo Tossani Architecture. “The buildings are landmarks recognized for their unique character and enduring aesthetic quality, addressing the needs of discerning guests with elegance and warmth befitting an all-season mountain resort.”

Exclusive listings will also expand beyond Japan to other sought-after locations across Asia, Europe, and the rest of the world bringing smarter luxury home ownership opportunities to Japanese and international buyers.

Japan has always been a favourite tourist destination for International tourists. According to the Japan National Tourism Organisation, post-Covid, about 11 millions overseas tourists visited Japan in the first half of 2023. They are passionate about Japan’s culture and natural environment, fashion and design, food and shopping experiences. In recent years, demand has risen for real estate investment opportunities in Japan. The multi-decade low exchange rate of the Japanese yen to other currencies also encourages the hunt for good value properties as their second home or as an incoming-producing investment.

Affordable Luxury

HOTELA offers a unique blend. It combines home comforts with five-star hotel experiences. Unlike a traditional second home or timeshare ownership, HOTELA properties are fully inclusive of a roster of exceptional benefits and amenities, including wellness and spa facilities, fitness centers, gourmet dining options, specialist tech equipment, child-friendly spaces, business facilities, VIP exclusivity, and more.

Kyle Burns, CEO of HOTELA said, “With HOTELA ownership, you enjoy more than just a residence. You gain exclusive access to world-class amenities. It’s a step beyond traditional home ownership, redefining what luxury means.”

“HOTELA is not just about redefining luxury, but also about making it accessible. With ownership costs as low as HK$4,229 per month, the dream of owning a luxury second home is within reach. This is not just luxury. It is luxury you can afford,” Burns said.

Each home is fully furnished and professionally decorated with thoughtful interior design, modern, comfortable furnishings, striking artwork and unique accents. Each owner can store personal items and HOTELA sets up each room exactly as it was left to ensure it feels like home the moment they step through the door.

“A second home is more than an asset. It’s a vital part of your life journey,” states CEO Kyle Burns. “HOTELA brings this vision to life by crafting exquisite living spaces that are both life-enhancing and budget-friendly. With our unique approach you can own anything from 1/16 to all 16 shares of a luxurious second home and still experience the full wider benefits of real estate ownership.”

A Smarter Investment; Simplified

Purchasing property in Japan can be complex. HOTELA is simplifying this process for all buyers, including those residing outside of Japan. HOTELA offers competitive rates and financing options from 50% to 95% of the purchase price. The transaction process is streamlined, and approval can be obtained in just a few days.

Buyers can choose HOTELA Direct Loans at competitive rates starting at 2.9% per annum. HOTELA can provide loans from 2 years to 10 years in duration. The process is facilitated by HOTELA, making it quicker and easier than a standard home loan. There are also other financing options available, including paying in cash, obtaining a personal line of credit, or accessing conventional financing through banking partners of HOTELA.

HOTELA co-owners have the choice. They can use the property or let HOTELA rent it out for them.” With 90% of net rental income paid directly to the owner, this will generate revenue even when owners are not using their second home.

“We believe in true partnership, where you’re not just an owner but an active participant in the prosperity of your asset,” adds Kyle. “Unlike traditional models, we place the lion’s share of booking income – a staggering 90% after taxes and fees – into the hands of our owners. This means your luxury property not only caters to your comfort but also contributes to your wealth.”

Every owner also maintains independent control over the sale of their share should they wish to sell. HOTELA recommends a price, but the seller makes the final call, which is a key benefit of the professionally managed Program-ownership model and a major advantage over timeshares.

Industry Support

HOTELA’s unique approach has been attracting industry attention. Japanese hotel operator INTRANCE have been in the space since 1998 and were involved in the development of HOTELA’s business plan.

“We were impressed by the business model that also allows for the sale of the rights. It isn’t just about providing excellent properties, but also keeping in mind the interests of potential buyers by continuously reinvesting to create the best possible environment,” said Takehisa Gunji, Head of Hotel Operation Division, INTRANCE K. K. “HOTELA also prioritizes investments to improve working conditions for hotel operators. We have high expectations for the future of this exciting business and the first project’s contribution to the development of the Niseko area.”

“With HOTELA’s launch, we’re turning the dream of accessible luxury living into reality,” says Kyle. “We are excited to welcome prospective co-owners to explore the site and schedule a call with our connected concierge service so that they get to know HOTELA first-hand and own their own share of a new world of luxury that is waiting for them.”

[1] Exchange rate at HK$0.055 to 1 Japanese Yen.

About HOTELA KK

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, (CEO: Kyle Burns) HOTELA KK is a dedicated team of tech and real-estate professionals to innovate the second home market.

Providing simple financing; a pioneering co-ownership model; 90% booking revenue share; and unrivalled on-site and off-site luxury amenities, HOTELA makes the dream of five-star hotel luxury living with the personal comforts of home a reality for prospective second home co-owners in Japan and around the world.

