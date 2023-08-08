AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • poll

Trina Solar named Overall Highest Achiever by RETC for fourth time

PRNewswire August 9, 2023

CHANGZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Trina Solar has again been recognized as Overall Highest Achiever for the outstanding performance of its Vertex N 700W series modules in the RETC 2023 PV Module Index Report, published recently. This is the fourth time Trina Solar has been honored with the accolade, exemplifying its leadership in the PV industry.

The annual report evaluates products in terms of quality, performance and reliability, providing a reference for stakeholders about products based on comparative test results.

In reliability test, a company is said to have attained High Achievement if power degradation of its product is less than -2%. Trina Solar was given High Achievement in Reliability in respect to all test sequences: DH2000, PID, SDML and TC 600. Performance in DH2000 was particularly notable, with Vertex N 700W series modules showing degradation of as low as -0.87% and -0.96%.

There is no doubt that modules with higher energy yield can give investors and end users the greatest level of confidence. Trina Solar was accorded High Achievement in Performance with outstanding performance in PID and LeTID. RETC’s PID test is twice as rigorous as that for IEC. Vertex N 700W series modules have degradation of just -0.59% and -0.53% after PID test, way better than other testing modules and only show degradation of just -0.09% and -0.17% after RETC LeTID test.

In quality test, Trina Solar Vertex N 700W series modules fully passed thresher test, and performed very well. As a leader in PV industry, Trina Solar conducts rigorous quality control from the design stage and is devoted to providing high-quality products to global customers.

Being named Overall Highest Achiever underlines Trina Solar’s consistent efforts in keeping its technology and product values to the highest standard. Trina Solar has become a greatly trusted supplier to customers worldwide, with recognition from international institutions, including being named Top Performer for nine consecutive years by PVEL, given the highest AAA ranking five years in a row in the PV ModuleTech Bankability report by PV Tech, being included on the Tier 1 PV Module Maker List numerous times by BNEF and TÜV Rheinland certifying the safe use of its products in marine settings, a first in the industry.

 

SOURCE Trina Solar Co., Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.