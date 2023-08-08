AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Australia’s ISPT Uses SS&C to Advance Property Trust Performance Measurement

PRNewswire August 9, 2023

SS&C Sylvan meets diverse requirements of leading property manager of superannuation funds

WINDSOR, Conn., Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC) today announced ISPT, one of the largest property fund managers in Australia, has implemented SS&C Sylvan for performance measurement and attribution.

ISPT is one of Australia’s largest unlisted property fund managers, with more than AUD22 billion in funds under management through investments in commercial, retail, industrial, education, health, social infrastructure and residential development. SS&C Sylvan, a market-leading, cloud-based performance measurement and attribution solution, replaced ISPT’s proprietary system to automate and optimize processes.

“SS&C Sylvan has delivered value from the outset. The flexible system caters to our unique industry’s needs while providing our teams with more time and insights to focus on strategic investments to benefit our investors,” said Damien Damiano, Senior Manager, Performance and Investor Reporting, ISPT. “The solution’s capabilities—full transparency of returns, metrics reconciled to the accounting source and rich reporting dashboards—are matched by SS&C’s robust professional service competencies, including a fast, efficient implementation.”

Sylvan now automates ISPT’s data ingestion and simultaneously calculates capital and income returns at the fund and individual property levels. Additionally, Sylvan provides enhanced attribution analytics to accommodate ISPT’s property-specific hierarchy through cloud-based customizable dashboards and flexible self-service reporting.

As part of the implementation, Sylvan integrated ISPT’s accounting book of records (ABOR) by onboarding all historical transactions and property valuations and reconciling data to the original source of truth. Sylvan’s robust transaction mapping capabilities support the automated ingestion of all holdings and transaction records. Sylvan’s user-defined attribution (UDA) tool, which lets users modify methodologies to match firm-specific processes and create bespoke methodologies, helps ISPT satisfy diverse property performance and reporting requirements.

“We are pleased Sylvan’s award-winning flexibility accommodates a wide range of requirements to help ISPT keep pace with varied property investments,” said Christy Bremner, Senior V.P. and General Manager, SS&C Technologies. “Through effective project scoping, communications and management, we delivered an implementation to bring ISPT timely reporting and deeper insights without having to increase headcount or resort to additional tools.”

Learn more about SS&C Sylvan here.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 20,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world’s largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale and technology.

SOURCE: SS&C

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/australias-ispt-uses-ssc-to-advance-property-trust-performance-measurement-301896244.html

SOURCE SS&C

